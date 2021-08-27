Does Pfizer Control the FDA Like Trump Claims? Short Answer, No

Last year, Trump reportedly put pressure on Pfizer to get a vaccine out but then complained when it was released after the Presidential election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

“In the few times that he was telling me that we need to do it fast — first he would say, ‘We need to do it quickly; people are dying,’ and then also he would add, ‘Of course it will help me also in the election, but people is the important thing,’” Bourla said in the interview.