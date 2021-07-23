Core & Main IPO: Trading Starts, All the Details for Investors

Fire and water protection infrastructure company Core & Main started trading on the NYSE on July 23 under the ticker symbol “CNM.”

Shares of Core & Main started trading at $20 per share, which was the low end of the price range that the company originally sought when it announced its IPO last week. By 1:00 p.m. ET, the share prices were trading at slightly over $23 per share.

The company is selling over 34.88 million shares to raise $698 million. The company is valued at $4.81 billion. Here's what investors can expect moving forward.

What is Core & Main?

Core & Main is a distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. Its customers include municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors across the country.

The mission of the St. Louis-based company is “to foster a world where communities thrive because our people and products provide safe, sustainable infrastructure for generations to come,” according to the Core & Main website.

The company is a conglomerate of over 80 legacy companies. Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) bought it in 2017 from HD Supply Holdings.

Core & Main is one of only two national distributors operating across a large and highly fragmented $27 billion market. The company’s network includes 285 branch locations in 47 states and approximately 170 metro areas across the U.S. It provides a link between over 4,500 suppliers and over 60,000 customers.

“Given our scale, technical expertise and the specialized and critical nature of the products we distribute, we believe we have been, and will continue to be, well-positioned to drive the adoption of new technologies that enhance the way water is managed, distributed and used,” the company says in its prospectus filed with the SEC.

