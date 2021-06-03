Cloudera to Reverse From Stock Market Three Years After Its IPO

Given that Cloudera’s shares struggled throughout the past few years, the deal might be beneficial for Cloudera’s shareholders. KKR and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed to purchase Cloudera’s shares at a 24 percent premium when the deal was made at $16 per share.

Coincidentally, that same price point is what the stock jump to after the news broke. That being said, investors with a stake in CLDR will be keeping an eye on the stock price to score a profit. With the future benchmark set, gains above that measure might cause a selling-off, which would send the stock lower. However, given the stock’s performance over the past few years, a price more significant than the offer price isn't likely. The $16 share purchase price might be the best opportunity to unload any Cloudera shares in investors’ portfolios.