CCIV Stock Gets Cold Shoulder Again Near $20 as Lucid Merger Nears

Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) stock is arguably the most popular SPAC currently. It's taking EV (electric vehicle) startup Lucid Motors public and the transaction is expected to be completed in June. However, CCIV stock seems to get the cold shoulder again near the $20 price level.

CCIV stock rose as high as $65 even before the merger. However, the rest as they say is history. It fell sharply after the merger announcement after the PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal valued Lucid Motors at $24 billion. To be fair to CCIV sponsors, they priced the PIPE at $15 or a 50 percent premium over the IPO price.