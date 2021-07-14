Cathie Wood Is Dropping Chinese Tech Stocks—Investors Take Notice

When has Cathie Wood ever followed the status quo? Her aggressive growth investing strategies have brought Ark Invest funds to the map, and that isn't about to change. Wood is dropping most of her holdings of Chinese tech stocks in one fell swoop, and investors might want to hold onto their seats.

Here's what this means for Ark funds, and why it could cause a recalibration of assets as the funds get used to their new weightings.

These moves and more sent a direct signal to other tech companies in China, especially in regards to data privacy and antitrust concerns. For U.S. investors, felled futures are evidence of increasing risk aversion.

Also, Ant Group , a Jack Ma corporation, was forced to postpone its IPO until the company regrouped its operations to appease domestic regulators.

Recently, Chinese ride-sharing company DiDi (NYSE:DIDI) went public in the U.S. Shortly after, China banned the use of the app, which sent the company's fledgling stock tumbling by a third.

Cathie Wood is responding to uncertainty in the Chinese tech stock space.

@CathieDWood on China... "The incentives to become successful in China have diminished a bit. Valuations are being reset because of that"



"National security considerations for Chinese mega caps will cause questions about whether they can scale globally"$DIDI $BABA $JD $TCEHY — Cathie's Ark (@cathiesark) July 13, 2021

Wood's active ETFs from Ark Invest (the firm currently offers six active funds) have whittled away their Chinese holdings to a minimal amount. In February, the flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) held at least eight percent of Chinese stocks, but Wood has slimmed that number to less than 1 percent.

Wood has also trimmed the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) to hold 5.4 percent of Chinese stocks, which is its lowest weighting ever.

One stock in particular, Tencent (OTC:TCEHY), is down to a 0.5 percent holding in ARKK and a 0.8 percent holding in ARKW.

While Wood hasn't decided to completely eliminate Chinese stock exposure, she has made the decision to actively limit their presence in her funds. This could be a turning point for the funds, although a period of readjustment is imminent.

