GSAH Stock’s Solid Outlook Makes It a Good Buy Before the Mirion Merger

The outlook for Mirion stock is promising. Mirion expects to generate sales of $688.7 million in 2021 and forecasts its sales growing by 4.9 percent in 2022. Between 2021 and 2023, the company expects its revenue to grow 5 percent compounded annually to reach $761.9 million. Mirion also has significant recurring revenue, with more than 70 percent of its total revenue coming from maintenance, replacement, and recurring services. In 2023, it forecasts its adjusted EBITDA rising to $205.1 million and expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.9 percent.