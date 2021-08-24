Boeing to Back Virgin Orbit SPAC Launching Late This Year

Sir Richard Branson's responsive satellite launch and space solutions company Virgin Orbit is maintaining its trajectory to go public via a SPAC vehicle . Now, Boeing (NYSE:BA) has committed to provide PIPE (private investment in public equity) funding for the deal.

Given the business combination and PIPE capital, Virgin Orbit is looking at a load of funds to work with. Branson's latest brand plans to use that capital to help grow the startup, which he hopes will succeed alongside sister company Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE).

Boeing already has its own $129.55 billion market cap. However, the PIPE investment could help the aircraft manufacturer seep into the space industry—a corner it has been hoping to infiltrate for years.

Boeing is one of a few PIPE investors for Virgin Orbit. PIPE investors inject money before the merger between a SPAC and private company finalizes. Investors acquire common or preferred stock at a price that's below proposed market value, which means that the companies achieve discounted equity upon the presumption the company will grow.

Boeing joins others in a fully-committed $100 million PIPE

Boeing $BA has reportedly committed to investing in Richard Branson's planned $3.2B SPAC merger for Virgin Orbit which could come later this year — Stock Market News (@StockMKTNewz) August 23, 2021

Virgin Orbit has managed to secure $100 million in fully committed PIPE equity. This isn't a surprise given Branson's experience with taking companies public (and, according to SPCE, launching them into meme stock popularity).

Boeing, AE Industrial Partners, and other existing Virgin Orbit investors (like Mubadala Investment Company and United Arab Emirates sovereign-wealth fund) will contribute to the $100 million pool. Also, NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) will play a role in the funding.

Ultimately, Virgin Orbit is looking at $483 million from the PIPE investments and business combination collectively.

