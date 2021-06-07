Biogen Stock Is Rising—Will the Gains Continue after the FDA's Alzheimer’s Drug Decision?

On Jun. 7, the FDA is set to decide whether to clear Biogen’s controversial Alzheimer's drug treatment, aducanumab. In Jan. 2021, the FDA extended the review period for aducanumab by three months. If approved, aducanumab would become the first authorized medication for Alzheimer's. The memory-destroying disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.

Wall Street analysts are divided on whether approval will be given, but they seem to agree that whatever the FDA decides, the impact on BIIB stock will be significant. JPMorgan Chase believes that BIIB stock could rise to $450 if the drug is approved, while the stock could fall to $200 if it's rejected. Citi believes that BIIB stock could reach $410 on approval and $150 on rejection. The FDA decision is also likely to impact stocks of other companies working on Alzheimer's therapies, including Eli Lilly.