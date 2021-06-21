Best Prime Day Deals 2021: Apple, Bose, Instant Pot, Razer, and More

Best Prime Day Deals 2021: Apple, Bose, Instant Pot, Razer, and MoreBy Dan Clarendon
Jun. 21 2021, Published 1:11 p.m. ET
It’s June 21, which means Amazon's Prime Day 2021 is here. Prime members are hunting down the best deals before the event ends at the end of the day on June 22.
Luckily for consumers, “best Prime Day deals” listicles are a dime a dozen online. We’ve combed through Wired, HuffPost, BuzzFeed's selections for the best Prime Day bargains, and here are some noteworthy offers (at their current prices).
Bose headphones are at rock-bottom prices.
$170 off Bose Noise Canceling 700 Wireless Headphones
Want to drown out the noise? At $229, these Bose noise-canceling headphones are at the lowest price ever, according to Wired.
$70 off Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
You can equip your kitchen with this pressure cooker, now $130, or 35 percent off, and BuzzFeed also notes that other Instant Pot products are 50 percent off.
$230 off Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand
Get an in-home barista with this espresso machine, which is available for $170, or 57 percent off Amazon’s list price of $400.
$3.50 BLK & Bold Rise & GRND Coffee Blend
Speaking of coffee, this 12 oz. bag of fair trade-certified coffee is down 25 percent for Prime Day. (Your caffeine intake? Up umpteen percent!)
$100 off iRobot Roomba 629 Robot Vacuum
And for when you spill your coffee grounds, here’s an automated vacuum for $200, instead of its $300 list price.
Get a top-rated laptop for $550 off.
$550 off Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop
Does your current computer sound like it’s readying for takeoff every time you play a video game? Wired’s favorite gaming laptop is down to $950, down from $1,500.
$50 off Kindle Paperwhite
This Amazon ebook reader—now waterproof for your bathtub and pool enjoyment—is down 38 percent from its list price of $130.
$40 off Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Now available for $60 instead of $100, this fitness tracker wristwatch also includes a one-year Fitbit Premium trial.
$100 off Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Want a brighter smile? This A.I.-powered toothbrush, now 50 percent off, will provide you with “personal coaching” about your brushing habits.
$59 off Apple AirPods Pro
If you want to hear Apple Music's new spatial audio, you can get 24 percent off these wireless earbuds, which come with a wireless charging case that offers 24 hours of battery life.
Amazon’s tablet deals are “Fire.”
$70 off Fire HD 10
Four varieties of this tablet are all $70 off—the 32 GB ad-supported one is $80, the 32 GB ad-free one is $95, the 64 GB ad-supported one is $120, and the 64 GB ad-free one is $135.
$10 off Sukeen Digital Alarm Clock
It’s an alarm clock, it’s a mirror, it’s a USB charger and now it’s 32 percent off, with an extra 25 percent off when you click the Amazon coupon on the product listing page.
$8 off Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
Get your frittata game on point with this cast iron skillet, now down to $18. It too has an Amazon coupon, slashing the price by another $2.62.
$38 off ecobee SmartThermostat
Just in time for the hot season, you can save 15 percent off this smart thermostat, which also comes with voice control.