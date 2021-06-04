Best Gold Stocks to Buy Now as Gold Prices Rise

The tailwinds for higher gold prices are here to stay, namely the weaker U.S. dollar and rising inflation. Many market experts think that gold prices will reach newer highs on these catalysts. According to Frank Holmes, the CEO and CIO of US Global Investors, inflation is significantly understated and could be as high as 12 percent. He expects gold prices to push to $4,000 per ounce within three years.

Fat Prophets’ David Lennox also sees gold testing newer highs in 2021 due to rising inflation amid the surge in the U.S. money supply.