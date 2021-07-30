Best Emerging Markets ETFs to Add and Diversify Your Portfolio

Emerging markets are smaller markets or industries that are beginning to create momentum. They can possess significant potential gains for investors who get on board early. Emerging markets ETFs are funds that pool money from large groups of investors. The funds are then invested in particular emerging market assets.

The two types of emerging markets are emerging economies and emerging industries. Emerging economies are economies that are growing quickly. Some of the most popular emerging economies among investors include China, Brazil, India, Taiwan, Russia, and South Korea. Emerging industries are industries that deal in relatively new products or services. One such sector has been teleconferencing technology as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tech companies that develop software that enables face-to-face interactions have created an emerging market.