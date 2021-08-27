Best Defense Stocks to Buy as Geopolitical Tensions Surge

Lockheed Martin is the world’s largest defense pure play. The company makes fighter jets and missile systems. The stock hasn't moved much in the last few years. However, between 2013 and 2019, it has posted superior returns. New catalysts could make this stock outperform again. Currently, LMT stock offers a dividend yield of about 3 percent.

Huntington provides ships and other navy equipment. The company has a large backlog of ship orders, which provides visibility for investors.

Northrop Grumman is responsible for stealth bombers and also has a large space portfolio. In the first few months of 2021, the company obtained defense contract awards worth $12.7 billion. Bank of America thinks that Northrop's nuclear, technology, and space focus gives it the portfolio that's most in line with the Biden administration's national security goals.