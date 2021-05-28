Will AMC Stock, Reddit’s 'Poor Man’s Tesla,' Reach the Moon?

AMC Entertainment stock rose a whopping 35 percent on May 27 and hit a new 52-week high. It's a meme stock that has hit a new high after the short squeeze in the first quarter of 2021. Most other Reddit stocks including GameStop, Sundial Growers, and Zomedica are trading way below their 52-week highs. What’s the forecast for AMC stock in 2021? Will it rise more or crash badly?

There has been a rally in all meme stocks this week. However, the gains in AMC far outpace the other meme stocks including the Reddit favorite GameStop, which is still only about half of its previous highs.

While U.S. markets bounced back sharply from those levels, AMC continued to plummet and hit an all-time low of $1.91 on January 5, 2021.

AMC stock hit an all-time high of $36.13 on March 23, 2015, and closed at $35.86 on that day. The date is interesting because five years later, U.S. stock markets made their COVID-19 pandemic low on that day. AMC stock closed at $3.15 on March 23, 2020.

However, AMC stock caught the eye of Reddit group WallStreetBets, which capitalized on the fundamental reopening story and AMC stock’s tepid valuations to trigger an epic short squeeze in the stock. WallStreetBets has a bullish forecast for AMC and members want it to go to the moon next.

Tesla is another stock that went to the moon literally and at its peak, it had a market capitalization of almost $900 billion, which far exceeded all of the leading automakers put together. SpaceX, one of Elon Musk’s privately held companies, is actually attempting to take people to the moon. It's also accepting Dogecoins for the moon mission called “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon.”

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

There are some similarities between Tesla and AMC Entertainment. Both of them seem to trade at odds with their fundamental valuations. Also, in the most recent earnings call, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron harped on the fact that it's largely owned by retail investors now. In the past, Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda Group Co. was the major shareholder.

However, the group has cashed out of AMC Entertainment at a profit thanks to the Reddit-driven rally. AMC Entertainment raised capital by selling shares and capitalized on the short squeeze driven rally.

Tesla is among the rare companies that speak directly to retail shareholders during the earnings call. Musk thinks that retail traders have a better understanding of Tesla stock than the Wall Street pros, some of whom he has mocked during the earnings call.