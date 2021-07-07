AMC Cuts the Cord on 25 Million Additional Shares, Investors Respond

Just a month after announcing the plans to sell 25 million additional shares, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has scrapped the move. This means additional shares are off the table for the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

Why did AMC cancel the plans for a second stock dilution this year? What does it mean for investors in the popular meme stock ?

AMC executives cite torn opinions for decision to scrap additional shares

According to the company's report of unscheduled events (form 8-K with the SEC), AMC "has determined not to seek stockholder approval" for the issuance of 25 million shares. This would have brought the total number of Class A common stock shares to 549.17 million. Instead, AMC is scrapping the plan in favor of a delayed vote sometime in 2022.

AMC CEO Adam Aron wrote on Twitter, "It’s no secret I think shareholders should authorize 25 million more AMC shares. But what YOU think is important to us. Many yes, many no. AMC does not want to proceed with such a split. So, we’re cancelling the July vote on more shares. And no more such requests in 2021."

According to Aron, the broad shareholder consensus is split between whether or not to add new shares. He is in favor of the dilution but doesn't want such obvious contention even if the vote were to go through.