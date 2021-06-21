Acurx Pharmaceuticals Filed for $15 Million IPO, Explained

In the IPO filing, Acurx outlined the intended use for the capital infusion from a successful IPO and said, “We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering (i) to complete the Phase 2b clinical trial of ibezapolstat in patients with CDI (approximately $4 million), (ii) to complete pre-clinical development of ACX-375C (approximately $6 million) and (iii) for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, expenditures relating to research, development and clinical trials other than those specified above, manufacturing, capital expenditures, hiring additional personnel, acquisitions of new technologies or products, the payment, repayment, refinancing, redemption or repurchase of existing or future indebtedness, obligations or capital stock, and working capital. Accordingly, using the proceeds raised in this offering, we expect ibezapolstat to complete Phase 2b testing, and we expect ACX-375C to be IND ready, or ready for testing in clinical trials.”