Name Rachel McAdams Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting, Endorsements Date of Birth November 17, 1978 Age 45 Years Gender Female Nationality Canada Profession Actor

The renowned Canadian actress Rachel Anne McAdams, celebrated for her remarkable performance in "The Notebook," has earned a net worth of $25 million. She has worked alongside iconic personalities like Will Ferrell, Anna Faris, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Vince Vaughn, and Bradley Cooper. McAdams has also contributed to hits such as "Doctor Strange," "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," "Midnight in Paris," "Mean Girls," "Morning Glory," and "Spotlight" to name a few.

Actress Rachel McAdams attends the "Disobedience" premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

McAdams began her television career in 2001, making her debut in the MTV pilot "Shotgun Love Dolls" and simultaneously stepping into Canadian cinema with the comedy "My Name is Tanino." The following year, she made her Hollywood film debut in the comedy "The Hot Chick," a significant milestone in her career. She then returned to Canada for the comedy mini-series "Slings and Arrows," earning two Gemini Award nominations.

However, it was in 2004 that McAdams experienced a breakthrough with her role as the mean high school queen bee Regina George in "Mean Girls," a comedy based on Rosalind Wiseman's book. She later played the female lead in the romantic drama "The Notebook," opposite Ryan Gosling. The film became a massive success, grossing over $115 million worldwide.

McAdams was seen in the 2005 romantic comedy "Wedding Crashers," co-starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. The film's commercial success, grossing over $285 million worldwide, made the actress gain even more prominence. Taking a brief break from her film career, she returned in 2008 with "Married Life," followed by the 2009 political thriller "State of Play" and the science fiction romantic drama "The Time Traveler's Wife."

In 2011, she starred in Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris." She continued to impress with roles in "The Vow," "Passion," and "About Time." In 2015, she delivered a standout performance as journalist Sacha Pfeiffer in "Spotlight," a film that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Her recent works include roles in "Game Night," "Disobedience," and "Doctor Strange in the "Multiverse of Madness." Furthermore, she is set to make her Broadway debut with "Mary Jane" in 2024.

(L-R) Actors Benjamin Bratt, Benedict Wong, Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, and others | Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

McAdams has previously dated her "Notebook" co-star Ryan Gosling and Michael Sheen, who was seen in "Midnight With Paris." When she was seeing Taylor Kitsch, she met screenwriter Jamie Linden. In 2016, the actress began dating Linden and later welcomed two kids with him.

McAdams launched her website GreenIsSexy.org, where she shares eco-friendly lifestyle tips. She was also seen spreading awareness through the Food and Water First campaign. Moreover, she has donated to several charities, including United Way of Canada, Alzheimer's Association, and Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

Rachel McAdams (R) and a friend attend the Lacoste VIP Lounge | Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

- Gemini Awards 2004: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Series for "Slings and Arrows"

- MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005: Best On-Screen Team for "Mean Girls"

- Hollywood Film Awards 2005: Breakthrough Actress for "Wedding Crashers"

- Teen Choice Awards 2010: Choice Movie Actress: Action Adventure for "Sherlock Holmes"

- Gotham Awards 2015: Best Ensemble Performance for "Spotlight"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Spotlight"

- Behind the Voice Actors Awards 2017: Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short for "The Little Prince"

- Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2023: Best Supporting Performance for "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret"

- San Diego Film Critics Society Awards 2023: Best Supporting Actress for "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret"

Actress Rachel McAdams during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Who is Rachel McAdams' husband?

McAdams is not married but is in a live-in relationship with Jamie Linden.

Does Rachel McAdams have children?

Yes. Rachel has a son and a daughter.

What is the net worth of Rachel McAdams?

As of 2024, the estimated net worth of Rachel McAdams is $25 million.

Does Rachel McAdams have siblings?

Yes. She has two siblings, Kayleen McAdams and Daniel McAdams.

