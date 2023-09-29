Name Amanda Seyfried Net Worth $16 Million Sources of Salary Acting, Singing, Modeling Gender Female Date of Birth Dec 3, 1985 Age 37 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Model

Amanda Seyfried began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child. She first landed a role in a soap opera titled, "As the World Turns" in 1999. She has since risen to fame and is best known for appearing in the movie "Mean Girls" where she played one of the mean girls Karen Smith. After playing the role of Smith in the movie, which grossed more than $130 million at the box office, she went on to bag many roles and starred in the HBO drama "Big Love" from the year 2006 to 2011. She has also appeared in "Mamma Mia!" and the movie "A Million Ways to Die in the West".

As of 2023, Amanda Seyfried has a net worth of $16 Million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2008, 2009 and 2010, she was included in the Glamour magazine's "Under 25: Hollywood's Hottest Young Stars" list.

She earned through her movies and TV shows as well as endorsements on social media. According to sources, she gets around $200,000 for each sponsorship post. She also reportedly earned close to $50,000 per episode for "House", $30,000 per episode for " Big Love" and $25,000 per episode for "The Dropout."

She paid a cool $1.7 million for a condo in New York City's Greenwich Village. She later sold this property in April 2022 for $3.25 million. She also has a condo in the Upper West Side. In 2011, he bought another home in the Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles for around $1.85 million. Apart from this, she also has a farmhouse in the Catskills that includes a barn. Seyfried also has four cars and a decent stock portfolio.

Born on December 3, 1985, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Amanda Seyfried grew up with her mother Ann, and her father Jack who was a pharmacist. Amanda Seyfried began modeling at the age of 11 and appeared on the covers of Francine Pascal's book series. She was later cast as Lucy Montgomery on CBS's "As The World Turns" in 1991 and appeared on the soap opera until 2001. She was also seen for a brief period in the ABC's "All My Children" in 2003. She became very popular after she bagged the role of Karen Smith in the Tina Fey movie, "Mean Girls." The same year, she guest starred in "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" and also started appearing as "Veronica Mars".

In addition to acting he has also voiced many characters in movies and has starred as Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series "The Dropout."

Amanda Seyfried was seeing Dominic Cooper, opposite whom she starred in "Mamma Mia". However, the pair broke up after which she started dating Justin Long whom she dated until 2015. She then began a relationship with Thomas Sadoski, whom she met on the sets of "The Last Word."

She has joined the board of INARA (International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance) which is a non-profit that focuses on helping injured refugee children.

She has won awards like the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, USA, the MTV Movie + TV Awards, the Gold Derby Awards, International Online Cinema Awards (INOCA), Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards, Awards Daily Cooler Awards, Online Film & Television Association, and more.

Are Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep friends?

The "Mamma Mia" Co-stars are friends in real life.

Was Amanda Seyfried In "Mean Girls"?

Yes, she played the role of Karen Smith in the hit movie.

Does Amanda Seyfried have a daughter?

Yes, she has a daughter and a son. She shared her children with her partner Thomas Sadoski.

