How G-Eazy Started as a Record Producer to Emerge as a Rapper and Philanthropist

Name G-Eazy Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Concerts, tours DOB 24 May 1989 Age 34 Gender Male Nationality American Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer

Gerald Earl Gillum popularly known as G-Eazy is an American rapper and singer with an estimated net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. G-Eazy started his career when he was studying at Loyola University where he pursued a BA in music in 2008. He became popular when he signed with RCA Records in 2011 and released mixtapes. He got the opportunity to work with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and Drake. G-Eazy's debut album "These Things Happen" in 2014 got traction and enjoyed first position in the US Rap and US R&B charts with third position on the Billboard 200 chart. Some of the other popular albums that he released later include "The Beautiful & Damned," "Must Be Nice," "When It's Dark Out," and "These Things Happen Too."

Snoop Dogg and G-Eazy enjoy Stagecoach 2016 during a Bud Light Music Stage Moment | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Scarnici

The rapper earns primarily from album and mixtape sales, endorsements, concerts, tours, live performances, and shows. The lowest price range for G-Eazy's concert starts from $74.00 and goes to an average of $139.00 per ticket. For a private event, he charges around $200,000 and above. He has also endorsed quite a few eminent brands including Adidas, 1800 Tequila, RARE Panther, and Levi's. G-Eazy started his career as a record producer and gave tremendous hits at the later stages of his career. G-Eazy's first major album, "These Things Happen," came out in 2014 and was super popular attaining #1 on the US Rap and US R&B charts and #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart.

G-Eazy performs during the Wonderfront Music & Arts festival | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Later in 2015, he released another album called "When It's Dark Out" again securing #1 on the US Rap and US R&B charts and #5 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. One of the songs from the album, "Me, Myself & I," was a huge hit and got to number seven on the Hot 100 chart. The music video for that song got over 200 million views. He also had success with other songs like "Good Life" and "You Don't Own Me." In 2019, G-Eazy released a new single called "West Coast." Later that year, he put out an EP called "B-Sides" with some songs that wouldn't be on his next album, "These Things Happen Too," which was supposed to come out in 2020.

Philanthropic efforts

In one of his concerts for Bay Area Fire Relief, he managed to make $15 million and later founded the Endless Summer Fund. He used this to motivate and help the young generation to come ahead and give their bit to the Bay Area Community. He has donated $100,000 to the sufferers who got injured in the huge North Carolina wildfires. G-Eazy has also been extremely supportive when it comes to the welfare of the children and families and has extended his assistance to NAACP (The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) and also to the Children's Hospital in Oakland.

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: G-Eazy performs onstage with French Montana during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Mazur

G-Eazy was in a relationship with Halsey and they have even released the song 'Him & I' together. G-Eazy also dated Yasmin Wijnaldum, the Victoria's Secret model, and was rumored to be dating Megan Thee Stallion, but dismissed the claims on X. Recently, G-Eazy has been seen with his model girlfriend Jenaye Noah in New York City enjoying a holiday trip.

G-Eazy and Halsey attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater | Getty Images|Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Instagram 10.3 Million Followers X 3.1 Million Followers Facebook 3.3 Million Followers YouTube 8.6 Million Subscribers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: G-Eazy performs at The Fonda Theatre on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Timothy Norris

People's Choice Awards 2017 (Winner): Favorite Hip-Hop Artist

iHeartRadio Titanium Award 2018 (Winner): 1 Billion Total Audience Spins on iHeartRadio Stations for "Him & I" (with Halsey)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2016 (Nominee): Best Hip-Hop Artist

Kossisko and G-Eazy attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center | Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

How many studio albums does G-Eazy have?

G-Eazy has released six studio albums with mixtapes, extended plays, and several compilations.

Is G-Eazy his real name?

G-Eazy was born Gerald Earl Gillum and is famously known as G-Eazy.

Which are some of the best albums of G-Eazy?

"These Things Happen," "Must Be Nice," "The Beautiful & Damned," "When It's Dark Out," and "Everything's Strange Here" are some of G-Eazy's best albums.