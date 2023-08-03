Drake, the Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter and actor, has not only dominated the music industry but has also built an impressive financial empire. With a net worth estimated at $250 million, he ranks among the wealthiest hip-hop artists globally. Drake continues to make waves in the music industry with his releases and collaborations. His latest singles and albums like "Certified Lover Boy" and "Rich Flex" have garnered significant attention and commercial success.

Image Source: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Drake's music career has been the backbone of his financial success. With five studio albums under his belt, including "Thank Me Later," "Take Care," "Nothing Was the Same," "Views," and "Scorpion," he has sold over 16 million copies worldwide. Several of his singles, such as "Hotline Bling," "One Dance," "In My Feelings," and "God's Plan," have topped music charts and earned him massive revenue from streaming, sales and royalties.

In May 2022, Universal Music Group confirmed it had re-signed Drake into a "long-term worldwide partnership." In one song, Drake even rapped about signing a deal that came with "360 up front," making fans assume that the deal paid him $360 million. Other sources have estimated the value of the deal at $400 million or more.

Before entering the music industry, Drake gained recognition as an actor on the hit TV show, "Degrassi: The Next Generation." But Insider reported that he was "kicked off" the show due to his hectic schedule. He later transitioned into films with appearances in movies like "Ice Age: Continental Drift" and "Think Like A Man Too." While his acting career has seen its ups and downs, it has contributed to his overall popularity and earnings.

Image Source: Cott Gries/Getty Images

Drake's love for luxury is evident in his impressive collection of real estate assets. He owns multiple properties in the United States and Canada, including a breathtaking $6.7 million mansion in Toronto and a $7.7 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. These properties boast extravagant features such as swimming pools, tennis courts, movie theaters, recording studios and sprawling backyards.

Drake's penchant for luxury extends to his car collection, which includes a Bugatti Veyron, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Lamborghini Aventador. His car collection is estimated to be worth millions of dollars and showcases his taste for speed and style.

According to CA Knowledge, Drake also owns a Porsche, Mercedes Maybach, Cadillac Escalade, and a few more. Apart from cars, Drake is known to have an impressive wine collection and valuable art pieces.

Beyond music and acting, Drake has ventured into various business endeavors that have bolstered his wealth significantly. He co-founded the OVO, a lifestyle brand, his record label, clothing line and music festival. His partnership with Nike's Air Jordan brand has also been highly successful, attracting a global audience.

Drake has capitalized on his massive fan base through merchandise lines, including clothing items and luxury jewelry under the OVO brand. His powerful social media presence, with over 100 million followers across platforms like Instagram and Twitter, has enabled him to engage with fans worldwide and has opened up opportunities for lucrative endorsement deals.

Drake's investments and stock holdings

Drake has diversified his portfolio by investing in various sectors, including technology, real estate and startups. His keen eye for promising companies has proven to be lucrative. Drake's endorsement deals and partnerships with companies like Nike, Apple and Sprite have also contributed to his wealth. These partnerships not only provide him with substantial income but also solidify his position as a cultural icon and influencer.

Amid his immense financial success, Drake is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been actively involved in giving back to the community and supporting various charitable causes. From scholarships for students to supporting youth programs and charitable organizations, Drake has used his wealth and influence to make a positive impact in the society. In 2020, he provided financial assistance to individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

