Halsey’s Debut Album Sold More Than 100,000 Copies In Its First Week; What’s Her Net Worth Now?

American singer and songwriter Halsey started in the world of music at a young age. She is one of those artists who peaked at Billboard on their very first try. Her debut album "Room 93" peaked at #3 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. Her career saw an upsurge when she collaborated with The Chainsmokers for the song "Closer." She also featured as a vocalist in the BTS song "Boy with Luv," which garnered nearly 75 million views in a single day. She signed a recording artist contract with Astralwerks in 2014. As of October 2023, Halsey has a net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Halsey made a massive amount of fortune from her pretty successful career in music. She is also a businesswoman and has collaborated with many artists over the years. She also has a face product and a color cosmetics range that she launched in 2021. She is expected to churn out plenty of good music in the future especially after she signed with Columbia Records earlier this year, as confirmed by Variety.

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane known to the world as Halsey was born in Edison, New Jersey on September 29, 1994. Her father was a car dealership manager and mother an emergency medical technician. She grew up in several cities with younger brothers Dante and Sevian and played cello, violin, and viola before she switched to acoustic guitar at the age of 14.

Halsey was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and began consuming drugs. She started writing songs in 2012 and graduated from Warren Hills Regional High School the same year. She later enrolled at the Rhode Island School but couldn't continue and decided to attend community college instead. She later dropped out of community college as well and got kicked out of her house which is when she started living with "degenerate stoners" in a lower Manhattan basement.

She began posting videos on YouTube and other websites in 2012 and gained traction for her parody of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble." Halsey released her debut album, "Badlands" on August 28, 2015, which sold more than 100,000 copies in its first week. The album included the Platinum singles "Ghost," "Castle," "Colors," and "New Americana." Halsey was also seen on the 2015 Justin Bieber song, "The Feeling" and The Chainsmokers' 2016 single, "Closer." She released her second album in 2017 and since then there has been no going back.

Halsey paid a whopping $2.23 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills in 2017. She sold this home in 2020 for $2.375 million. She then purchased the 2,200-square-foot home in Sherman Oaks that cost her $2.4 million. Shen again bought a Calabasas mansion for a stunning $10.16 million.

She identifies herself as tri-bi: biracial, bisexual, and bipolar. She was in a relationship with Norwegian producer Lido from 2015 to 2016. She was also seeing rapper G-Eazy from 2017 to 2018. It's often said that her relationship with G-Eazy inspired her hit single "Without Me" which came out in 2018.

She has won GLAAD Media Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, American Music Awards, and more.

Are Halsey and Taylor Swift friends?

The two are pretty good friends.

Did Halsey perform with BTS?

She performed with Suga from the BTS on stage.

Why did Halsey call herself Halsey?

Hasley is an anagram of her real name as well as the name of a Brooklyn street where she spent a lot of time as a teenager.