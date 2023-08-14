Name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Net worth $170 Million Salary $1 Million + Annual Income $12 Million + Sources of income Music, Brand Endorsements Gender Male DOB September 27, 1982 Age 40 years Nationality American Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter

With a career spanning over two decades, Lil Wayne, also known as Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. has become one the most influential and successful rappers in the music industry. His estimated net worth in 2023 stands at a staggering $170 million. However, Lil Wayne is unaware of his estimated net as he claimed that he doesn’t have “a cent close to that,” during his appearance on Culture Millennials. In his career, Wayne has sold over 200 million records worldwide and has the most entries on the Billboard Top 100.

Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Lil Wayne is a noted rapper and the founder/owner of ‘Young Money Records’. His roster has once included rap stars like Drake and still supports the work of Nicki Minaj. Young Money's president is Lil Wayne's lifelong friend and fellow rapper Mack Maine and the label has an annual revenue of $13 Million, as per Zoom Info.

Getty Images | Photo by Ronald Martinez

Lil Wayne's reported monthly salary is over one million and his annual income is estimated to be over $12 Million, as per CA Knowledge. Over the years, Wayne has amassed an impressive real estate portfolio and an expensive collection of cars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi)

Lil Wayne has a shoe line ‘Spectre by Supra’ catering to skaters and enthusiasts, launched in 2012. He also has a clothing line for skater culture under the TRUKFIT, or “The Reason U Kill For It,” label.

Girl-Baker-Trukfit sh!t!!!!!$$$$!! Trunk boys-Truk boys! pic.twitter.com/06mh0fyv — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 17, 2012

Wayne is also associated with Bogey Cigars and partnered with Beats by Dre to launch Tunechi Beats by Dre in 2012.

Wayne also released a book titled, “Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island” in 2016. The book outlined his time in prison in 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Wayne HQ (@lilwaynehq)

Wayne bought a $11.6 million waterfront home on an island in Miami, in 2011 and spent millions of dollars to upgrade it with a roof-deck skate park and an indoor shark tank lagoon, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Later in 2015, he listed the home for sale for $18 million and ultimately sold it for $10 million in 2017.

Further in 2018, Wayne bought a $16.75 million property on a new island home in Miami. He listed this home for sale in 2022 for $29.5 million and sold it for $22.6 million in 2023.

Before selling the island property, Wayne had bought a $15.4 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. Apart from real estate, Wayne has spent his fortune on building a kick-ass car collection as well. Wayne’s collection includes a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG worth $189,600, a Bentley Mulsanne worth $310,000, a McLaren 720S Spyder worth $315,000, an Aston Martin Vanquish worth $316,000, a Mercedes-Maybach 62 Landaulet worth $428,000, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead worth $492,000 and a Bugatti Veyron worth $1,900,000, according to CarHP.

2007 $12 million 2008 $13 million 2009 $18 million 2010 $20 million 2011 $15 million 2012 $27 million 2013 $16 million 2014 $23 million 2015 $15 million 2016 $14 million 2017 $16 million 2018 $19 million 2019 $20 million 2020 $100 million 2021 $5 million

Total: $333 million.

Lil Wayne has four children and has been married multiple times. Wayne married his first child's mother, Toya Johnson, but they divorced in 2006. Later, he was involved with a radio broadcaster, with whom he has a son. He had another child with actress Lauren London and a son with singer Nivea. From 2014 to 2015, he dated singer Christina Milian and was engaged to model La'Tecia Thomas after that, but they called it off in May 2020. Following his relationship with Thomas, Wayne started dating Denise Bidot.

Lil Wayne’s son Neal looks more like Lil Wayne than Lil Wayne looks like Lil Wayne 🤯 pic.twitter.com/I7RxzOpkKo — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) November 9, 2022

Wayne has a history of substance abuse and health issues as well. In 2013, he stated that he suffers from epilepsy. He has also been involved in numerous controversies and was arrested multiple times. He has also been a part of several well-publicized feuds with stars like Juvenile, Young Buck, Pusha T, and Jay-Z.

BET Awards – Best Male Hip Hop Artist, 2009

BET Hip Hop Awards – MVP of the Year, 2008

BET Hip Hop Awards – Lyricist of the Year, 2008

BET Hip Hop Awards- Video of the Year, for "Look at Me Now". 2011

Billboard Music Awards – Top Rap Album for "I Am Not A Human Being", 2011

Billboard Music Awards – Best Male Artist (2012)

Billboard Music Awards – Best Rap Artist (2012)

Grammy Awards – Best Rap Album for "The Carter III", 2009

Grammy Awards- Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for "Swagga Like Us", 2009

Grammy Awards- Best Rap Solo Performance for "A Milli", 2009

Grammy Awards- Best Rap Song for "Lollipop", 2009

What is the name of Lil Wayne’s wife?

Lil Wayne is currently dating Denise Bidot.

What is Lil Wayne's birth name?

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

How tall is Lil Wayne?

5 feet 5 inches, or 1.65 meters

How many awards and nominations has Lil Wayne received?

12 awards and 69 nominations.