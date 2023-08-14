MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

Lil Wayne Denies Having $150 Million Net Worth: A Look at His Wealth, Earnings

By Deep Das Barman
Published on : 01:46 PST, Aug 14, 2023
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
Net worth $170 Million
Salary  $1 Million +
Annual Income $12 Million +
Sources of income Music, Brand Endorsements
Gender Male
DOB September 27, 1982
Age 40 years
Nationality American
Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter

With a career spanning over two decades, Lil Wayne, also known as Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. has become one the most influential and successful rappers in the music industry. His estimated net worth in 2023 stands at a staggering $170 million. However, Lil Wayne is unaware of his estimated net as he claimed that he doesn’t have “a cent close to that,” during his appearance on Culture Millennials. In his career, Wayne has sold over 200 million records worldwide and has the most entries on the Billboard Top 100.

Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Lil Wayne is a noted rapper and the founder/owner of ‘Young Money Records’. His roster has once included rap stars like Drake and still supports the work of Nicki Minaj. Young Money's president is Lil Wayne's lifelong friend and fellow rapper Mack Maine and the label has an annual revenue of $13 Million, as per Zoom Info

Getty Images | Photo by Ronald Martinez

Lil Wayne's reported monthly salary is over one million and his annual income is estimated to be over $12 Million, as per CA Knowledge. Over the years, Wayne has amassed an impressive real estate portfolio and an expensive collection of cars.

 
 
 
 
 
Lil Wayne has a shoe line ‘Spectre by Supra’ catering to skaters and enthusiasts, launched in 2012. He also has a clothing line for skater culture under the TRUKFIT, or “The Reason U Kill For It,” label.

 

Wayne is also associated with Bogey Cigars and partnered with Beats by Dre to launch Tunechi Beats by Dre in 2012.

Wayne also released a book titled, “Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island” in 2016. The book outlined his time in prison in 2010.

 
 
 
 
 
Wayne bought a $11.6 million waterfront home on an island in Miami, in 2011 and spent millions of dollars to upgrade it with a roof-deck skate park and an indoor shark tank lagoon, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Later in 2015, he listed the home for sale for $18 million and ultimately sold it for $10 million in 2017.

 

Further in 2018, Wayne bought a $16.75 million property on a new island home in Miami. He listed this home for sale in 2022 for $29.5 million and sold it for $22.6 million in 2023.

 

Before selling the island property, Wayne had bought a $15.4 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. Apart from real estate, Wayne has spent his fortune on building a kick-ass car collection as well. Wayne’s collection includes a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG worth $189,600, a Bentley Mulsanne worth $310,000, a McLaren 720S Spyder worth $315,000, an Aston Martin Vanquish worth $316,000, a Mercedes-Maybach 62 Landaulet worth $428,000, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead worth $492,000 and a Bugatti Veyron worth $1,900,000, according to CarHP.

 

2007 $12 million
2008 $13 million
2009 $18 million
2010 $20 million
2011 $15 million
2012 $27 million
2013 $16 million
2014 $23 million
2015 $15 million
2016 $14 million
2017 $16 million
2018 $19 million
2019 $20 million
2020 $100 million
2021 $5 million

 

Total: $333 million.

Instagram About 16.9 Million followers
Twitter About 34.4 Million followers
Facebook About 49 Million followers
YouTube About 12.1 Million subscribers

Lil Wayne has four children and has been married multiple times. Wayne married his first child's mother, Toya Johnson, but they divorced in 2006. Later, he was involved with a radio broadcaster, with whom he has a son. He had another child with actress Lauren London and a son with singer Nivea. From 2014 to 2015, he dated singer Christina Milian and was engaged to model La'Tecia Thomas after that, but they called it off in May 2020. Following his relationship with Thomas, Wayne started dating Denise Bidot. 

 

Wayne has a history of substance abuse and health issues as well. In 2013, he stated that he suffers from epilepsy. He has also been involved in numerous controversies and was arrested multiple times. He has also been a part of several well-publicized feuds with stars like Juvenile, Young Buck, Pusha T, and Jay-Z.

BET Awards – Best Male Hip Hop Artist, 2009

BET Hip Hop Awards – MVP of the Year, 2008

BET Hip Hop Awards – Lyricist of the Year, 2008

BET Hip Hop Awards- Video of the Year,  for "Look at Me Now". 2011

Billboard Music Awards – Top Rap Album for "I Am Not A Human Being", 2011

Billboard Music Awards – Best Male Artist (2012)

Billboard Music Awards – Best Rap Artist (2012)

Grammy Awards – Best Rap Album for "The Carter III", 2009

Grammy Awards- Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for "Swagga Like Us", 2009

Grammy Awards- Best Rap Solo Performance for "A Milli", 2009

Grammy Awards- Best Rap Song for "Lollipop", 2009

What is the name of Lil Wayne’s wife?

Lil Wayne is currently dating  Denise Bidot.

What is Lil Wayne's birth name?

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

How tall is Lil Wayne?

5 feet 5 inches, or 1.65 meters

How many awards and nominations has Lil Wayne received?

12 awards and 69 nominations.

