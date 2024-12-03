ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NET WORTH

Dr Phil’s enormous salary per episode will definitely leave other TV hosts dreaming of such success

The man who announced his retirement after the 2023 season was first introduced on television by Oprah.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Dr. Phil visits Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss his new book at FOX News Channel Studios on February 26, 2024 in New York City. (Cover image source: (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Dr. Phil visits Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss his new book at FOX News Channel Studios on February 26, 2024 in New York City. (Cover image source: (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Several talk shows and game shows have achieved an iconic status in American television history and a lot of credit for it goes to the faces and voices that remain synonymous with them. Dr. Phil McGraw served as one of America's favorite hosts for 21 years on his daytime talk show, "Dr. Phil," on CBS. He was also known as Oprah Winfrey's favorite psychologist during the program's successful final run. Throughout his career, McGraw earned an impressive salary that helped him amass a $460 million fortune. The host who has also expanded his entertainment empire with different ventures over the years, reportedly earned a salary of $80 million as per Celebrity Net worth.

Dr. Phil McGraw at
Dr Phil on the Tonight Show With Jay Leno (Image source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter)

Dr. Phil was entitled to 50% of the ad revenue, which means that if he made $50 million from advertisements in a year, it could be broken down to more than $308,000 per episode. According to Celebrity Net Worth, McGraw has a staggering net worth of $460 million as of 2024. The former psychologist, TV personality, and business mogul earns about $60 to $90 million from his various endeavors.

Dr. Phil McGraw at the O You! presented by O, The Oprah Magazine (Image source: Ben Rose/WireImage)
Phil McGraw at an event organized by Oprah Magazine (Image source: Getty Images | Ben Rose)

As of 2019, he bagged a whopping $95 million in annual salary, making him the highest-paid TV host, according to Forbes. In 2020, the publication estimated his yearly earnings to be $65.5 million.

From Psychologist to Familiar Face on TV

With a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, the Oklahoma native started his career working as a psychologist in private practice with his father in Wichita Falls, Texas. He later co-founded Pathways self-help seminars with local businesswomen in 1985 and sold the company for $325,000, about six years later, according to Parade.

In 1990, McGraw co-founded Courtroom Sciences Inc. (CSI), a trial consulting firm, alongside attorney Gary Dobbs. The venture also turned out to be massively successful with clients including major airlines and Fortune 500 companies. Through his work at CSI, McGraw met Oprah Winfrey who hired the firm in 1995 to help her prepare for the Amarillo Texas beef trial.

Dr. Phil McGraw and Oprah Winfrey (Image source: Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic)
Dr. Phil McGraw with Oprah Winfrey at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (Image source: Gett Images | Mathew Imaging)

First Break on TV

Winfrey loved McGraw's work so much that she invited him to be on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" after the case was wrapped up in 1998. McGraw first appeared as a weekly guest giving relationship and life advice to audience members.

 

Those early appearances gained national recognition and fame for McGraw and he eventually went on to host his own, "Dr. Phil Show" in 2002, under the banner of Winfrey's Harpo productions.

McGraw chose to renew his license to practice, as he became a TV celebrity. After a glorious run on CBS, the 2022-2023 season of the talk show was revealed to be the last season. "I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," McGraw said in a statement to People in ​January 2023. "This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do," he added.

 

McGraw owns 100% of the contents of his show and as per Forbes, he pays CBS to distribute the show in exchange for a cut of the advertising revenue and product placement. Apart from his talk show, McGraw also raked in cash as a podcaster, author, and TV producer of several other shows, including "The Bull", "Daily Mail TV", and "The Doctors." He also featured in cameos in films, including Scary Movie 4.

McGraw is also a private pilot, the founder of the Dr. Phil Foundation which has a mission to fight childhood obesity, and the co-founder of the telemedicine platform, Doctors On Demand.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Dr Phil’s enormous salary per episode will definitely leave other TV hosts dreaming of such success
NET WORTH
Dr Phil’s enormous salary per episode will definitely leave other TV hosts dreaming of such success
The man who announced his retirement after the 2023 season was first introduced on television by Oprah.
2 hours ago
Hermès heir promised to leave $13 billion fortune to his gardener. Now, the money is gone
NET WORTH
Hermès heir promised to leave $13 billion fortune to his gardener. Now, the money is gone
Nicholas Puech, who owned a 5.7% stake in the luxury brand, has claimed he has nothing left in bank.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak made a ton of money as 'Wheel of Fortune' host — and oh, he worked only 4 days a month
NET WORTH
Pat Sajak made a ton of money as 'Wheel of Fortune' host — and oh, he worked only 4 days a month
Pat Sajak has also bagged roles in movies and appeared as a guest host on other game shows.
Nov 20, 2024
How U2 singer Bono made more money off Facebook than his entire music career
NET WORTH
How U2 singer Bono made more money off Facebook than his entire music career
The legendary lead vocalist of the celebrated rock band U2 has built a vast empire and is now the second richest rockstar on the planet.
Oct 3, 2024
Donald Trump owns luxury cars worth $2 million, but an unusual reason keeps him away from driving them
NET WORTH
Donald Trump owns luxury cars worth $2 million, but an unusual reason keeps him away from driving them
Trump's impressive car collection includes McLaren Mercedes SLR, Rolls-Royce, and even an exclusive Cadillac.
Sep 27, 2024
Guy became 'world's first trillionaire' after investing $20 in crypto. Then, he realized what went wrong
NET WORTH
Guy became 'world's first trillionaire' after investing $20 in crypto. Then, he realized what went wrong
The nursing student from Georgia found his trading account balance rise to a whopping $1,309,245,148,628.7
Sep 26, 2024
Bill Gates tried to guess grocery prices in a fantastic video and turns out, he hasn't a clue
NET WORTH
Bill Gates tried to guess grocery prices in a fantastic video and turns out, he hasn't a clue
Is it surprising that the billionaire isn't a frequent shopper at the grocery store?
Aug 31, 2024
Hilary Swank was once offered 5% of her male co-star’s pay for a strange reason. She has two Oscars over him
NET WORTH
Hilary Swank was once offered 5% of her male co-star’s pay for a strange reason. She has two Oscars over him
The pay gap led to her passing over the role and it ultimately went to a newcomer.
Aug 20, 2024
This American billionaire gave away his entire $8 billion fortune for a bizarre reason
NET WORTH
This American billionaire gave away his entire $8 billion fortune for a bizarre reason
American businessman Charles Francis Feeney was called the "James Bond of Philanthropy" by Forbes.
Aug 14, 2024
Taylor Swift's beloved cat is world's third richest pet with a jaw-dropping net worth
NET WORTH
Taylor Swift's beloved cat is world's third richest pet with a jaw-dropping net worth
Swift's partner Travis Kelce is estimated to be worth $70 million and the cat is richer than him
Aug 5, 2024
From Earning $1/Hour to Building a Global E-commerce Behemoth, How Jack Ma Did It
NET WORTH
From Earning $1/Hour to Building a Global E-commerce Behemoth, How Jack Ma Did It
He spent his teenage years earning just $1 per hour by offering tourist tours
May 14, 2024
How G-Eazy Started as a Record Producer to Emerge as a Rapper and Philanthropist
NET WORTH
How G-Eazy Started as a Record Producer to Emerge as a Rapper and Philanthropist
The rapper earns primarily from album and mixtape sales, endorsements, concerts, tours, live performances, and shows.
May 3, 2024
What Are the Net Worths of the New Stars in 'The Real Housewives of New York'?
NET WORTH
What Are the Net Worths of the New Stars in 'The Real Housewives of New York'?
From real estate mavens and fashion PR queens to content creators and resilient entrepreneurs, these women bring a diverse range of experiences to RHONY.
Apr 27, 2024
As Rising Prices Continue to be a Concern, Here's how Wage Growth is Faring Against Inflation
NET WORTH
As Rising Prices Continue to be a Concern, Here's how Wage Growth is Faring Against Inflation
For two years, soaring inflation eroded most workers' wage gains but recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that the tide is turning.
Apr 7, 2024
From Reality TV Success to Stardom as a Singer-Songwriter; Taylor Henderson's Growth and Net Worth
NET WORTH
From Reality TV Success to Stardom as a Singer-Songwriter; Taylor Henderson's Growth and Net Worth
From global show to international tours, delve into the singing maestro Taylor Henderson's net worth
Apr 7, 2024
Future Was Once Called the Finest Rapper Alive; Check out His Journey and Net Worth
NET WORTH
Future Was Once Called the Finest Rapper Alive; Check out His Journey and Net Worth
His breakthrough came with the hit "Racks" in 2011.
Mar 25, 2024
Meet Artists who Diversified Their Income by Embracing Acting After Success as Musicians
NET WORTH
Meet Artists who Diversified Their Income by Embracing Acting After Success as Musicians
Today, many artists don't limit themselves to one art form but expand by launching their fashion lines or tieing up with charitable organizations
Mar 24, 2024
Carlos Slim Helu is Known for Turning Around Loss-Making Businesses; Here's His Net Worth
NET WORTH
Carlos Slim Helu is Known for Turning Around Loss-Making Businesses; Here's His Net Worth
Take a look at how the financial maestro Carlos Slim Helubuild himself and his generations a legacy
Mar 24, 2024
Here are Upgrades to SNAP for Delivering Nutrition Effectively to Lower Income Families
NET WORTH
Here are Upgrades to SNAP for Delivering Nutrition Effectively to Lower Income Families
These changes represent significant adjustments to the program, impacting millions of recipients across the United States.
Mar 16, 2024
As Social Media Outage Causes Massive Loss to Mark Zuckerberg, Here are 10 Worst Software Crashes
NET WORTH
As Social Media Outage Causes Massive Loss to Mark Zuckerberg, Here are 10 Worst Software Crashes
Corporate brands usually rely on popular software to smooth operations but major software malfunctions have also spelled disaster for companies and consumers.
Mar 10, 2024