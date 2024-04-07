From Reality TV Success to Stardom as a Singer-Songwriter; Taylor Henderson's Growth and Net Worth

Name Taylor Henderson Net Worth $3 Million Sources of Income Album sales, tours, concerts DOB 23rd March 1993 Age 30 years Gender Male Nationality Australian Profession Singer, songwriter

The X Factor and Australia Got Talent runner-up Taylor Henderson who later touched fame with his mesmerizing singing has acquired for himself a net worth of $3 million as per the Celebrity Net Worth. He also secured a recording contract with Sony Music Australia after being in the fifth position at Australia Got Talent and then released his debut album titled "Taylor Henderson" in 2013. The album topped the ARIA album charts along with platinum certification and then released yet another one "Burnt Letters" which also stayed in the top position with gold certification. Taylor participated in Australia Got Talent with his father Cameron but was told to participate as an individual contestant.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Taylor Henderson and Reigan Derry perform at Telethon on October 18, 2015 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Faith Moran/GC Images)

Henderson started his career in music by auditioning for Australia Got Talent in 2010 and this marked his birth as a star. Since his audition, he has been unstoppable and has bagged several opportunities to make money and grow in the music industry. His primary sources of income include album sales, performances, shows, concerts, international tours, and songwriting. The tickets for Taylor Henderson's show range from $50.00-$92.00. The singer is also open to performing live for people and to booking Henderson the average price is around $10,200.

Taylor captioned: there's is nothing better than sharing the stage with my old man| (In Frame: Taylor and Cameron Anderson)|Instagram

Some of Henderson's best works include "Borrow My Heart", "When You Were Mine", "Let Her Go", "Host of Angels", and "I Won't Let You Go". The singer has collaborated with many artists including Justice Crew, Samantha Jade, Jessica Mauboy, Dami Im, and Nathaniel Willemese.

Apart from being the phenomenal singer that he is, Henderson also has a fondness for guitar and songwriting. He keeps experimenting with his music with different sounds and keynotes. Henderson feels that he has a real and pure connection with music which shows in his singing and his art when it comes to writing songs from scratch. He has always shown his devotion and belongingness to the lord which is seen in many of his songs including "Burnt Letters". In a recent interview, he also opened up about his girlfriend Meghan O'Connor on how she has a fan following of 20,000 despite Taylor's crazy female fans hovering around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Henderson (@taylorhenderson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Henderson (@taylorhenderson)

ARIA Music Awards 2014 (Winner): Most Popular Australian Artist Award

ARIA Artisan Awards 2014 (Winner): Breakthrough Artist – Release Award

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2014 (Nominee): Aussies' Fave Hot New Talent

World Music Awards 2014 (Nominee): World's Best Song

Channel [V] Awards 2014 (Nominee): [V] Oz Artist of the Year

ARIA Music Awards 2014 (Nominee): Song of the Year

APRA Music Awards 2015 (Nominee): Pop Work of the Year

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: Taylor Henderson attends the 2019 APRA Music Awards at Melbourne Town Hall on April 30, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Where is Taylor Henderson from?

Born on 23 March 1993, Taylor James Henderson is from Ceres, Victoria.

Has Taylor Henderson performed any tours internationally?

Yes. He has performed live shows and done tours in New Zealand, United Kindom, and the United States.

What is Taylor Henderson's net worth?

Taylor Henderson has gathered for himself a net worth of $3 million.

