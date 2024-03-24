Carlos Slim Helu is Known for Turning Around Loss-Making Businesses; Here's His Net Worth
|Name
|Carlos Slim Helu
|Net Worth
|$95 Billion
|Salary
|$7 Billion
|Sources of Income
|Telecommunications
|DOB
|28th January 1940
|Age
|83 years
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|Mexican
|Profession
|Entrepreneur, businessman, financier
What is Carlos Slim Helu's net worth?
Mexican business tycoon and CEO of Grupo Carso Carlos Slim Helu has acquired the title of one of the richest people in the country by earning a net worth of $95 million as per the Celebrity Net Worth. He has managed to build an empire by reaching out and buying companies that face losses, only to make them profitable before selling them for a fortune. Helu became well known for his stakes in major players such as America Movil and Telmex. Apart from business ventures, he is also involved in philanthropy through the Carlos Slim Foundation where he supports cultural and educational initiatives.
What are Carlos Slim Helu’s sources of income?
Helu earned the bulk of his income from telecommunication firms such as Telemex and America Movil, as well as Grupo Carso, charity events, and other investments which he did on an individual basis. A major share of the revenue came from America Movil has he had a huge amount of holdings which gave him impressive returns.
Carlos Slim Helu's salary
Helu managed to outshine Bill Gates in 2007 and clinched the top position in the list of the richest persons on the earth that year. He earned himself a high amount of approximately $7 billion as his salary from his traditional investments and other businesses and is still considered the richest person in Latin America.
Real estate and other assets
Despite having a billion-dollar net worth, Helu still lives in a 6-bedroom home in Lomas de Chapultepec in Mexico City. In addition to that, he has 2 mansions one in New York City and another one in Detroit. Helu also owns also an 8-acre piece of land in Beverly Hills, and purchased a Duke-Semans mansion for $40 million, before he was willing to sell it off for $80 million in 2015. Real estate investments also reflect a sharp business acumen with an eye on lucrative deals that has helped Helu thrive as an entrepreneur.
Awards and recognition
Order of the Aztec Eagle (Orden Mexicana del Águila Azteca) 1991: Contribution to the country's economic development
Plaque of Recognition from UNESCO 1994: Preserving the history of Mexico
Hadrian Award from the World Monuments Fund 2004: Safeguard the Mexico culture
Clinton Global Citizen Award 2006: Business leadership and philanthropic efforts
Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship 2009: Social work and responsibility
FAQs
Is Carlos Slim Helu married?
He was married to Soumaya Domit Gemayel in 1967.
Does Carlos Slim Helu have kids?
Yes. He has six kids named Carlos, Patrick, Marco Antonio, Soumaya, Johanna and Vaneesa.
Why did Carlos lose so much money?
This happened because of the low profits of America Movil and he lost around $3.4 billion.
