Carlos Slim Helu is Known for Turning Around Loss-Making Businesses; Here's His Net Worth

Name Carlos Slim Helu Net Worth $95 Billion Salary $7 Billion Sources of Income Telecommunications DOB 28th January 1940 Age 83 years Gender Male Nationality Mexican Profession Entrepreneur, businessman, financier

What is Carlos Slim Helu's net worth?

Mexican business tycoon and CEO of Grupo Carso Carlos Slim Helu has acquired the title of one of the richest people in the country by earning a net worth of $95 million as per the Celebrity Net Worth. He has managed to build an empire by reaching out and buying companies that face losses, only to make them profitable before selling them for a fortune. Helu became well known for his stakes in major players such as America Movil and Telmex. Apart from business ventures, he is also involved in philanthropy through the Carlos Slim Foundation where he supports cultural and educational initiatives.

ACAPULCO, MEXICO - JANUARY 24: Sylvester Stallone having fun with Carlos Slim, the richest man in the world, before being honored at the 9th Annual Acapulco Film Festival. The powerful duo discussed bringing new film projects to Mexico on January 24, 2014, in Acapulco, Mexico.(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Leisure Opportunities)

What are Carlos Slim Helu’s sources of income?

Helu earned the bulk of his income from telecommunication firms such as Telemex and America Movil, as well as Grupo Carso, charity events, and other investments which he did on an individual basis. A major share of the revenue came from America Movil has he had a huge amount of holdings which gave him impressive returns.

Carlos Slim Helu's salary

Helu managed to outshine Bill Gates in 2007 and clinched the top position in the list of the richest persons on the earth that year. He earned himself a high amount of approximately $7 billion as his salary from his traditional investments and other businesses and is still considered the richest person in Latin America.

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Mexican businessman Carlos Slim Helu (L), one of the world's richest men, laughs with Nestor Carlos Kirchner, President of Argentina, during a panel discussion about Latin America at the Clinton Global Initiative September 27, 2007 in New York. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Real estate and other assets

Despite having a billion-dollar net worth, Helu still lives in a 6-bedroom home in Lomas de Chapultepec in Mexico City. In addition to that, he has 2 mansions one in New York City and another one in Detroit. Helu also owns also an 8-acre piece of land in Beverly Hills, and purchased a Duke-Semans mansion for $40 million, before he was willing to sell it off for $80 million in 2015. Real estate investments also reflect a sharp business acumen with an eye on lucrative deals that has helped Helu thrive as an entrepreneur.

NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: The 1901 townhouse on Fifth Avenue purchased by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim for $44 million is seen August 11, 2010 in New York City. The last private townhouse on Fifth Avenue was sold for one of the top prices for a townhouse ever in the city. Slim is also a large investor in the New York Times. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Awards and recognition

Order of the Aztec Eagle (Orden Mexicana del Águila Azteca) 1991: Contribution to the country's economic development

Plaque of Recognition from UNESCO 1994: Preserving the history of Mexico

Hadrian Award from the World Monuments Fund 2004: Safeguard the Mexico culture

Clinton Global Citizen Award 2006: Business leadership and philanthropic efforts

Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship 2009: Social work and responsibility

MIAMI BEACH, FL - NOVEMBER 22: Carlos Slim Helu and Philip Levine arrive at The Seventeenth Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on November 22, 2013 in Miami Beach, Florida (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

FAQs

Is Carlos Slim Helu married?

He was married to Soumaya Domit Gemayel in 1967.

Does Carlos Slim Helu have kids?

Yes. He has six kids named Carlos, Patrick, Marco Antonio, Soumaya, Johanna and Vaneesa.

Why did Carlos lose so much money?

This happened because of the low profits of America Movil and he lost around $3.4 billion.

