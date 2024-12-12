ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Woman tries to buy gift cards worth $200 — but an alert cashier sensed what was happening and saved her

She saw that the woman taking instructions from someone on the phone and noticed something was wrong.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the cashier Amy (Image source: East Idaho News/YouTube)
Screenshot showing the cashier Amy (Image source: East Idaho News/YouTube)

After credit card fraud and email scams were exposed, criminals are using innovative ways to lure unsuspecting victims towards dubious schemes. With the holiday season in full swing, the Federal Trade Commission has warned that gift cards are one of the most common forms of payment being exploited for scams. Americans lose hundreds of millions of dollars every year to scammers who dupe them into transferring gift cards. Thanks to Amy, a vigilant cashier at a Fred Meyer store, a customer was saved from a gift card scam. 

 

How the Elaborate Scam Works

Speaking to East Idaho News, Amy shared that she noticed the woman wandering around the store for about two hours. She said that the customer was on her phone the entire time, and when she first brought a $45 gift card to the counter, she didn't think much of it.

"I thought it could be for a kid or something," Amy said. She thought the customer was taking instructions from someone to get guidance on what to buy. However, when the woman brought more gift cards worth $200, Amy suspected something was wrong.

Screenshot showing Amy speaking to East Idaho news (Image source: YouTube/East Idaho News)
Screenshot showing Amy speaking to East Idaho news (Image source: YouTube/East Idaho News)

Amy requested the woman not to make the purchase telling her that it could be a scam. “At first she didn’t want to believe it. She said that she’d been on the phone with this person for almost three hours," Amy said. "And it was kind of scary," she added. The cashier then decided to speak to the scammer herself. Once she took the phone and questioned the caller, she realized that the caller wasn't giving her any straight answers. The scammer soon went quiet as Amy was sure that it was a scam and hung up the phone.

Representative image of a woman using her phone (Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay)
Representative image of a woman using her phone (Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay)

Amy then informed the shopper that it was a scam and she should not entertain any more calls from the person. The woman then contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department and praised Amy's actions, while revealing that the caller claimed to be a PayPal representative. The scammer told her that her account had overdrawn money and she needed to settle it immediately. The scammer directed her to drive to her nearest store and buy a Google Play gift to pay the debt.

The interviewer of the Feel Good Fridays show noted that the cashier Amy could have just made the sale and not bothered to help the woman, but she chose to do the right thing and stopped a scam. Amy then revealed that such incidents have happened in the past, which is why she knew how to identify a scam.

 

She said that some cashiers are only concerned with making a sale but her conscience urged her to intervene and help. She further hoped that the story would help raise awareness about such scams.

Rise of Gift Card Scams

The Federal Trade Commission received 50,000 reports of gift card fraud in 2022 leading to $228 million in losses.  Further through September 2023, the Better Business Bureau and FTC reported a 50% increase in cases of gift card scams accounting for $147 million in losses, as per McCafee.

 

The favorite cards targeted by scammers include well-known brands such as Walmart, Target, Apple, Google, Amazon, Best Buy, and the Steam gaming platform. Criminals often pose as representatives of utility companies, the government, lottery officials, tech support, or even family members using deep fake technology to dupe victims.

They employ high-pressure tactics to trick victims into making quick transactions. Thus, as a general rule, consumers are advised not to use gift cards as modes of payment.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history
Celebrity Week on "The Price is Right" allows celebrities to play games that the show is known for.
4 hours ago
Woman tries to buy gift cards worth $200 — but an alert cashier sensed what was happening and saved her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman tries to buy gift cards worth $200 — but an alert cashier sensed what was happening and saved her
She saw that the woman taking instructions from someone on the phone and noticed something was wrong.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' announcer falls off a treadmill — but the recovery is so smooth it’s almost suspicious
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer falls off a treadmill — but the recovery is so smooth it’s almost suspicious
The moment became unforgettable for audiences, and the presenter was appreciated for his recovery.
1 day ago
What TV host John Oliver earns per episode is staggering — but he's still upset HBO denied him a raise
ECONOMY & WORK
What TV host John Oliver earns per episode is staggering — but he's still upset HBO denied him a raise
Even without the raise, Oliver remains one of the top-paid faces on American television.
1 day ago
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help.
BURGER KING
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help.
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founders who had a simple solution to keep beer cold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founders who had a simple solution to keep beer cold
After O'Leary and Rodriguez made offers, Cuban also joined Greiner to make an offer.
2 days ago
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
She also called out Walmart after describing how she was feeling about wearing unwashed clothes.
3 days ago
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
Like any struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on TV.
3 days ago
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
The man bought three tickets but left the last one at the counter and the man on the counter just checked it out of curiosity.
4 days ago
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
4 days ago
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
The woman finally asked for help from a worker at Walmart and found out more alarming details.
5 days ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
5 days ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
The man from New Jersey bagged the reward when he was in the studio just as a member of the audience.
7 days ago
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
Viewers were left scrambling for an explanation until the glitch was fixed during a re-run later that year.
7 days ago
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
ECONOMY & WORK
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
The person who originally listed the property later explained the logic behind the design.
7 days ago
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
7 days ago
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
A study highlighted the alarming number of bacteria found on a large package from Amazon.
Dec 4, 2024
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
COSTCO
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
So far the recall hasn't been directly linked to the salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from another brand.
Dec 4, 2024