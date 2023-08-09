Snoop Dogg, the rapper-turned-actor, is a global personality known for his gangsta rap. He is another gem, besides Eminem, who was discovered by Dr. Dre. Dogg recently caused much excitement among gamers and hip-hop lovers by appearing in the latest "Call of Duty" title, "The Return of the Shizzle" Operator bundle which released on August 7, 2023.

Over the decades, Snoop has produced many hits expanding his genre. He has also ventured into the world of television and films with projects like "Starsky & Hutch" and shows like "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party." In addition to the bucks he makes from his projects and music videos, he is also known for his intelligent business decisions.

Here's a look at his career, business ventures and net worth.

Image Source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The man known for his hardcore rap is worth $160 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr, nicknamed Snoop Dogg, was born in Long Beach, California. Young Cordozar was addressed as Snoopy by his loved ones as he used to love the same cartoon character from the show "Peanuts."

He ventured into the world of rap when he was in 6th grade. He soon entered the street scene where he became a member of the Rollin 20s Crips gang from the Eastside area. He was also arrested for the possession of cocaine during this time.

Snoop's mixtape was discovered by Dr. Dre, who was so impressed that he called him over to audition and introduced him to NWA affiliate The D.O.C. This is when he learned how to structure his lyrics and built verses, hooks and choruses. His debut album called "Doggystyle", which was produced by Dr. Dre and released by Death Row Records, was number 1 on both Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

His salary has fluctuated quite a bit in these years. He earned a whopping $17 million in 2007 which became $10 million in 2014. He bagged another $17 million in 2017 and $11 million in 2022, per Celebrity Net Worth.

His business ventures

Image Source: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Of course, he has a dog clothing brand called Snoop Doggie Doggs. The brand sells harnesses, food bowls, and other dog accessories, He started the business in 2006 and the venture has been going strong since then.

Snoop also has a cookbook called, "From Crook to Cook" which was released on October 28, 2018 and sold over 205,000 copies in a single year. He even launched a cereal called Snoop Loopz and a liquor brand called Indoggo that made a very popular gin line. He collaborated with a wine company called 19 Crimes that sells wines like Cali Gold and Cali Rosé.

He purchased his first-ever mansion for $660,000 which was featured in MTV Cribs in 2000. The mansion went through a renovation in 2006 when the rapper expanded the house from 3,700 square feet in size to 6,527 square feet. The mansions initially had 5 bedrooms but Snoop extended the area and made three extra bedrooms. He also has another property in Diamond Bar which is one of the most expensive cities in California.

It was reported that Snoop has bought this mansion for a staggering $1.7 million, as per Hello Magazine. He also has another smaller apartment in the same city which he calls his church, as per The Things.