Name Lindsay Lohan Net Worth $2 Million Sources of Income Acting, Commercials, and more Gender Female Date of Birth July 2, 1986 Age 37 Profession Actor Nationality American

"Mean Girls" actress Lindsay Lohan once seemed to be on top of her game with the right roles and a great public persona. But things went south for the actress who is left with a net worth of only $2 million today, despite once earning $28 million from movies alone, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Most of Lohan's money came from her acting gigs and she reportedly made around $550,000 for the 2003 movie, "Freaky Friday," $1,000,000 for "Mean Girls," $7,500,000 for "Herbie Fully Loaded" and another 7.5 million for "Georgia Rule."

As Lohan's paycheck gradually decreased in the face of her lavish lifestyle, she spent much of the year 2012 renting a Beverly Hills mansion for $8000 a month and was later arrested for shoplifting and DUIs. Needless to say, she was also failing to pay taxes, and posed in Playboy which fetched her $1 million, saving her from bankruptcy. In 2013, news surfaced that she had moved back in with her mother in Long Island.

In May 2018, Lohan opened a resort on the Greek island Mykonos called Lohan Beach House Mykonos. Apart from this she also lived in a cottage-style property in Beverly Hills.

Lindsay Lohan was born on July 2nd, 1986 in New York and grew up in Long Island. While working in movies, she was also working on her music career and has contributed to movies like "Freaky Friday." Lohan began seeing Wilmer Valderrama in 2004 and then Harry Morton, the heir of Hard Rock Cafe. In 2021, she announced her engagement with financier Bader Shammas, they got married in 2022 and have a child.

Lohan started her career in the year 1989 at the age of three and bagged the 2004 Kids Choice Awards for her role in Mean Girls and also won the MTV Movie Awards for "Freaky Friday" and "Mean Girls." She also received the Teen Choice Awards for "Mean Girls," "Freaky Friday" and "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen."

Are Lindsay Lohan and Rachel Mcadam friends?

The two "Mean Girls" co-stars revealed that they are still pretty good friends.

Who are Lindsay Lohan's parents?

Lohan's parents are Dina and Michael Lohan.

Can Lindsay Lohan play the guitar?

Lindsay Lohan claimed that she could play the guitar in an interview with MTV.

