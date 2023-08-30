Name Anna Kay Faris Net Worth $30 Million Salary $200K per episode Sources of Income Acting, music, voiceover roles Gender Female Date of Birth November 29, 1976 Age 46 Nationality American Profession Actor, singer, voice actor

Anna Faris, a versatile American actress, comedian, and singer, has carved her niche in the entertainment industry. With her signature comedic style, she rose to fame through roles in blockbuster comedies. From her breakout role in "Scary Movie" to her successful career in television, voiceover work and executive producing, Faris has built a lasting legacy that is reflected in her impressive net worth of $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Faris' net worth is a result of various income streams. Her acting roles, both in films and television, have been significant contributors. Voiceover work in animated films enhanced her earnings while her role as an executive producer in "What's Your Number?" added another dimension to her income. Her book "Unqualified" in which she candidly discusses her experiences also generated revenue.

Anna Faris started out as an actor at a young age, attending a drama class for children and making her professional debut at the age of nine. She was paid $250 for the gig. Her big break came in 2000 with "Scary Movie", which was a commercial success, raking in $278 million worldwide. The sequels also boosted her career and financial standing.

Faris proved her versatility through roles in comedies like "The Hot Chick" and "Lost in Translation." While comedies remained her forte, she ventured into diverse projects including "Just Friends," "Brokeback Mountain," and "The House Bunny." Her talent extended to voiceover roles in animated films such as "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" and the "Alvin and the Chipmunks" series.

One of Faris's notable achievements was her role as Christy Plunkett in the CBS sitcom "Mom." Her salary per episode evolved from $125,000 to $200,000, reflecting her growing stature and contribution to the show's success.



Personal life

Faris's personal life has been under the spotlight. She married fellow actor Ben Indra in 2004 and later divorced. Their divorce was officially concluded in February 2008, and as part of the settlement, Faris was obligated to pay Indra $900,000 along with a share in property and acting royalties. Concurrent with the divorce proceedings, she opted for cosmetic surgery, including breast implants, a candid topic she openly discussed in her book "Unqualified" (2017).

Her relationship with Chris Pratt garnered significant media attention. They got married in 2009 and had a son named Jack. The couple's separation and subsequent divorce in 2018 marked a turning point in her personal journey.

Anna Faris has received multiple award nominations, including People's Choice Awards for Favorite Actress in a New Television Series and Favorite Comedic Television Actress as well as a Teen Choice Awards nomination. She was also nominated at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards for the Breakthrough Female Performance and Best Kiss Awards.

Why did Pratt and Faris split?

Chris Pratt felt insecure in his relationship with Anna Faris and hence, they split.

How old is Anna Faris now?

Anna Faris is 46 years old at present.

Why is Anna Faris popular?

She gained fame after she played the role of Cindy Campbell in the “Scary Movie” film series.

