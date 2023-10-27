What is "Underworld" Actor Michael Sheen's Net Worth?

Name Michael Sheen Net Worth $16 Million Sources of Income Acting, Voice acting, producing, and more Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 5, 1969 Age 54 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Television producer

Actor Michael Sheen | Getty Images | Slaven Vlasic

Michael Sheen started out as a stage actor, but later transitioned to the big screen. He is best known for playing David Frost, Kenneth Williams and Tony Blair. Some of his works include, "Romeo and Juliet", "The Seagull", "The Homecoming", "Look Back in Anger" and more. He has appeared in two fantasy roles "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans" and "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" that made him even more popular. As of 2023, Michael Sheen's net worth is somewhere around $16 million.

Sheen's primary source of income has always been his acting gigs.

Career

His first professional role came in 1991 in the stage production "When She Danced" at the Globe Theatre. He was then seen in "Romeo and Juliet" after which he went on to appear in plays like "Moonlight" and "Don't Fool With Love."

He made his TV debut in 1993 with the miniseries "Gallowglass" before returning to theatre. His film debut happened in 1995 when he appeared in "Othello."

As an actor, Sheen prioritized theatre and only turned his gaze towards movies in the 2000s when he picked films like, "Heartlands", "The Four Feathers" and "Bright Young Things." His breakthrough came when he was cast as Lucian, the leader of a werewolf group in "Underworld". He was seen as Tony Blair in "The Deal" for which he received critical acclaim. He was later seen as David Frost in "Frost/Nixon," which was a well-known play that was staged in London. The play was later adapted into a movie with Sheen reprising his role.

In 2009, he played Brian Clough in the movie "The Damned United" and was again seen as Lucian in "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans." The year ended with him appearing in the second installment in the Twilight Series, "The Twilight Saga: New Moon."

Michael Christopher Sheen was born on February 5, 1969 in Monmouthshire, Wales. He grew up with his younger sister. He was interested in acting from a very young age and showed interest in football as well. At the age of 12, he was offered a place on Arsenal's youth team but his parents refused to relocate.

He was famously in a relationship with Kate Beckinsale whom he met during the production of "The Seagull." They later started living together and welcomed their daughter in 1999. The relationship ended when Kate Beckinsale fell in love with "Underworld" director Len Wisemen whom she later married. Sheen went on to date famous actresses like Rachel McAdams and Sarah Silverman. He is currently in a relationship with Anna Lundberg with whom he welcomed another child in 2019.

Michael Sheen | Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA- nominated in 2019 for Good Omens

Boston Society of Film Critics Awards- nominated in 2006 for The Queen

BAFTA Awards- nominated in 2021, 2007, and 2005 for "Quiz", "The Queen" and "Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!."

BAFTA Awards, Wales: nominated in 2021 and winner in 2013.

British Independent Film Awards- winner in 2008

Valenciennes International Festival of Action and Adventure Films- winner in 2009.

Why is Michael Sheen famous?

He is an accomplished theater as well as screen actor who is known for playing roles like Tony Blair, David Frost, H.G. Wells, and more.

Has Michael Sheen been nominated for an Oscar?

No, he has never been nominated for an Academy Award.

