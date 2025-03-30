Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer

The host seemed pretty confident that the answer was in no way going to be correct.

“Family Feud” contestants are known to come up with the weirdest-sounding answers simply to be in sync with the survey picks that are on the board. all kinds of answers. Despite being a seasoned host, Steve Harvey seems out of touch with popular opinions when answers too bizarre for him turn up on the board. During one such episode, the host’s reaction to an answer suggested that he could not believe that the contestant said something like that. He was almost certain that the answer wasn't going to be on the board.

It started when Harvey asked the survey question, “Name a game show that you watch at home and think, 'I could win big on that show.’” A woman named Christine was the first to press the buzzer, and she said, “Family Feud.” That was the number two answer on the board. The host seemed surprised that it wasn’t number one.

Screenshot showing a surprised Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Her opponent, a woman named Rana, said, “Wheel of Fortune.” Harvey wasn't happy with the answer and said, “It better not be right.” Unfortunately for him, it was the number one answer on the board, and the family decided to play. Next up was a man named Omar, and he said, “I’m gonna say The Price is Right,” and that answer was on the board.

The next answer came from a contestant named Leena, who didn’t have a lot of faith in her abilities. “Well, I guarantee you I couldn’t win it, but Jeopardy!” she said, before adding, “I couldn’t do it. I would lose immediately.” Thankfully, she did not lose on "Family Feud," as it was one of the answers on the board. Then a player named Aladdin said, “Deal or No Deal,” which was not on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestant Leena on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Medina was next, and she said, “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” Harvey gave her a judgmental look upon hearing this answer, and he was right to do so since the answer was not on the board either. The family now had two strikes, and the turn went back to Rana, who said, “Who wants to be a Millionaire?” which was on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Omar’s turn came one more time, and he said, “Are You Awake? It’s new. It’s on Netflix.” Harvey simply walked away from the table after hearing this since it wasn't a well-known game show. The host was right to walk to the other table since it was an incorrect answer, which meant that the other family could now steal the win.

The onus, on this occasion, fell on a woman named Maria who said, “We’re gonna say Password, Steve.” This answer was also incorrect, and they failed the chance to win the game. There were only two answers that weren't revealed on the board, which were "Name That Tune" and "Let’s Make A Deal."