ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer

The host seemed pretty confident that the answer was in no way going to be correct.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Family Feud” contestants are known to come up with the weirdest-sounding answers simply to be in sync with the survey picks that are on the board. all kinds of answers. Despite being a seasoned host, Steve Harvey seems out of touch with popular opinions when answers too bizarre for him turn up on the board. During one such episode, the host’s reaction to an answer suggested that he could not believe that the contestant said something like that. He was almost certain that the answer wasn't going to be on the board.

via GIPHY

 

It started when Harvey asked the survey question, “Name a game show that you watch at home and think, 'I could win big on that show.’” A woman named Christine was the first to press the buzzer, and she said, “Family Feud.” That was the number two answer on the board. The host seemed surprised that it wasn’t number one.

Screenshot showing a surprised Steve Harvey on
Screenshot showing a surprised Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Her opponent, a woman named Rana, said, “Wheel of Fortune.” Harvey wasn't happy with the answer and said, “It better not be right.” Unfortunately for him, it was the number one answer on the board, and the family decided to play. Next up was a man named Omar, and he said, “I’m gonna say The Price is Right,” and that answer was on the board.

The next answer came from a contestant named Leena, who didn’t have a lot of faith in her abilities. “Well, I guarantee you I couldn’t win it, but Jeopardy!” she said, before adding, “I couldn’t do it. I would lose immediately.” Thankfully, she did not lose on "Family Feud," as it was one of the answers on the board. Then a player named Aladdin said, “Deal or No Deal,” which was not on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestant Leena on
Screenshot showing the contestant Leena on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Medina was next, and she said, “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” Harvey gave her a judgmental look upon hearing this answer, and he was right to do so since the answer was not on the board either. The family now had two strikes, and the turn went back to Rana, who said, “Who wants to be a Millionaire?” which was on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on
Screenshot showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Omar’s turn came one more time, and he said, “Are You Awake? It’s new. It’s on Netflix.” Harvey simply walked away from the table after hearing this since it wasn't a well-known game show. The host was right to walk to the other table since it was an incorrect answer, which meant that the other family could now steal the win.

 

The onus, on this occasion, fell on a woman named Maria who said, “We’re gonna say Password, Steve.” This answer was also incorrect, and they failed the chance to win the game. There were only two answers that weren't revealed on the board, which were "Name That Tune" and "Let’s Make A Deal."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey walks away from 'Family Feud' contestant as soon as he heard his wild answer
The host seemed pretty confident that the answer was in no way going to be correct.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of his 1958 sports flag
The history attached to the flag is tragic, and it personally affected the guest.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
The product was unique and could help millions of new mothers around the globe.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
Viewers believe that the game show sometimes doesn't allow participants to win multiple prizes.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
Harvey was clearly annoyed by the answer and refused to buy any explanation.
1 day ago
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
ECONOMY & WORK
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
After his impressive 74 winning streak, Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since 2022 with a $4 million paycheck.
1 day ago
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.
1 day ago
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey mocked Snoop Dogg over his choice and went on to roast the rapper more.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
It seemed like she was going to lose her chance of winning, but that was not the case after all.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
The contestant's appearance was eerily similar to the host's look many years ago.
2 days ago
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
The East Coast Wrestling Association website has inducted 'Big' Bill Page into the Hall of Fame.
2 days ago
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
ECONOMY & WORK
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
Her composure and confidence in front of all those people were unwavering and commendable.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The duke of Verdura had crafted a masterpiece, a pair of Maltese cross bracelets in enamel for Coco Chanel.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
The host was able to get the issue fixed by himself and the show went on as usual.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
It's not every day that a business finds four big investors from "Shark Tank" on its side.
3 days ago
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
The expert told the guest that it couldn't be considered an antique but instead, it was a collectible for the future.
3 days ago
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.
3 days ago
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
WALMART
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
3 days ago