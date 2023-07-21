Ryan Gosling's massive wealth is a result of the many years he has spent on film sets, starring in major roles. However, his salary from the movie Barbie added a considerable amount to his net worth. The Canadian actor, director, and writer is best known for films like La La Land and The Notebook. But recently, the 42-year-old actor has been in the news because of his new gig as Ken in the new Warner Bros. movie, Barbie. While "Ken got no money, no job and no car, " Gosling himself has quite a lot of these things.

Gosling has been fortunate to get some meaty roles that helped him prove himself as an actor. After a 4-year-long gap, he returned to the big screen with films like The Gray Man, (2022) Barbie, (2023) and The Fall Guy (to release in 2024). Here's a look at his career, net worth, and salary.

Also Read: Margot Robbie Earned a Whopping $12.5 Million Salary For Her Role in ‘Barbie’

Image Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Ryan contributed a lot in his acting career but what really catapulted him into the spotlight was the 2004 movie The Notebook which became a massive hit not just in the U.S. but across the globe. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name written by Nicholas Sparks, the film received major recognition earning the actor around $1 million at the time. He told GQ at the time that during his early days in showbiz, all he wanted to do was "get work and pay his rent, and maybe get health insurance."

Also Read: How A $3 Doll Gave Birth To a Billion Dollar Empire | Rise, Fall and Rise Of Barbie

Ryan Gosling is worth a cool $70 million and his latest film Barbie really had a role to play in his impressive net worth. It was reported that both the lead characters in the new live-action movie directed by Greta Gerwig got a mammoth salary of $12.5 million. With top-notch pre-release marketing and promotions topped with brand collaboration and an exciting trailer, Barbie is one of the most anticipated movies of this year, and hence it comes as no surprise that the stars made a fortune.

Also Read: Warren Buffet Never Took an Emotional Decision In Business: His Tips on Being a Top Investor

In 2017, Gosling earned $29 million out of which around $8 million was attributed to his role in La La Land. This really skyrocketed his fortunes to a new level along with earning him more fame, as per Yahoo! Finance. The popular sci-fi, Blade Runner got him around $10 million while in role in Crazy Stupid Love earned him close to $6 million. Besides this, he also owns a restaurant named Tagine with his business partner. Located in Beverly Hills, the restaurant mostly serves celebrity guests.

Ryan Gosling has lived in many houses over the years and owns a series of properties in multiple cities. He once owned the bohemian-styled mansion in LA that his partner, Eva Mendes later sold for $125 million in 2014, per TheRichest.

Image Source: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Gosling and Eva Mendes' current residence is in Los Feliz where they reside with their two daughters. The couple is notoriously private, so there's hardly any information about their lifestyle in public. However, we know that this mansion is worth $48 million and has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, living rooms and patio areas, a gourmet kitchen, and three en-suites among many other amenities.

The Canadian actor has been a part of many ad campaigns over the years and has collaborated with many brands. One such notable brand collaboration was the 2016 Super Bowl commercial for Hyundai. Again in 2021, the watch brand, Tag Heuer announced the actor as their brand ambassador, as per Fashion Network.

More from MARKETREALIST

Elon Musk's SpaceX Nears $150 Billion Valuation Amid Twitter Troubles: Here's What We Know So Far

Jack Ma's Wealth Plummets Over 50% In Three Years After Criticizing the Chinese Government