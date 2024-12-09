ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea

The young entrepreneur saw a common problem kids his age faced and came up with an invention.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the young founder and Kevin O'Leary sealing the deal (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the young founder and Kevin O'Leary sealing the deal (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Among "Shark Tank" investors, Kevin O'Leary has a penchant for tearing through flimsy pitches with harsh criticism that can leave founders devastated. But a few such as 12-year-old Tripp Phillips, get to see why he is called Mr. Wonderful when he shows his generous side. The boy pitched his temporary glue, 'LeGlue in season 10 of Shark Tank as an invention that holds Lego builds together. This sparked interest among the Sharks who were impressed by the young entrepreneur's spirit.

Screenshot showing Tripp Phillips during is pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Tripp Phillips during his pitch with his father (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Focusing on Real Problems

With the help of his scientist dad, Lee, and sister Allee, Tripp pitched his non-toxic, non-permanent glue, made for kids by a kid, and sought an investment of $80,000 for 15% of the company.

Screenshot showing tibs of LeGlue (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing tubs of LeGlue (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Tripp revealed that he found inspiration for the invention after he was fed up with his Lego builds falling apart and so he made a glue to hold the pieces together. Users can simply soak the builds in water to take the pieces apart again. 

 

The pitch impressed all the Sharks who asked for the backstory of the invention. Tripp shared that he was given an assignment to invent something and his father encouraged him to solve a problem to get to that. He noticed that while playing with his Lego airplane, the wing would often come off. That's when he decided to make a glue that held the wing in place. The middle schooler further shared that he had a utility patent on the product, and he was one of the youngest Americans ever to hold a patent at the age of 10. He further impressed the judges with Le-Glue’s sales numbers as well.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban looking on during the pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban looking on during the pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The young entrepreneur shared that his company raked up $52,000 in sales last year and in the current year, they had hit the $32,000 mark by May. Since its founding, Tripp's company sold glue worth more than $125,000. The numbers, the product, and Tripp himself sparked interest among the judges. Kevin O'Leary was the first to make an offer and it was so wonderful that other Sharks decided to drop out.

When Mr Wonderful Made a Wonderful Offer

O’Leary liked Le-Glue’s plan to approach the top toy brick manufacturers. He said he knew all the toy manufacturers and would be able to get a licensing deal for LeGlue, something the company hadn’t done yet. O’Leary offered the $80,000 but for a 50% share of the licensing deal until the money was paid back. After that point, he would drop the royalty and settle for a 20% stake in the company. 

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary interacting with Tripp Phillips (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary interacting with Tripp Phillips (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

“I’ll go make those calls for you, but you’re going to have to come with me to pitch it to the CEO,” O'Leary said. “If I don’t deliver the big guy, then I don’t have any stake,” he added. At this point, 'Ring' founder Jamie Siminoff dropped out saying that Mr Wonderful was being wonderful and his deal would be better for the company.

Daymond John then jumped in making another offer for Tripp. He offered $80,000 for a straight equity deal of 25%. He stayed firm when Tripp countered with a 20% equity offer. After a quick discussion with his dad, Tripp decided to accept O'Leary's deal. 

 

Mr Wonderful congratulated Tripp saying that he did a great job in the tank to bag two offers which isn't easy.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
The guest had no idea whose face was engraved on the top of the box and how much it cost.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
The young entrepreneur saw a common problem kids his age faced and came up with an invention.
3 hours ago
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
7 hours ago
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
NEWS
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
The singer wanted to celebrate his journey by sending fans to the place linked to his early days.
8 hours ago
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
NEWS
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
Wait till you hear the list of weird prizes that 'Price is Right' gave in the '50s.
1 day ago
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
COSTCO
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
The bottled water from the popular retailer has nanoplastic particles more than the firm's limits.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
NEWS
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
Most of the sharks had concerns about water pressure even though the product impressed them.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
The host wanted to be sure about the signature that added a lot of value to the doll and the cards.
2 days ago
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
NEWS
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
The incident took place on a busy Friday night and the staff failed to keep track of the group.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
Some users also told her to just sell the car back and take cash for it instead of just paying taxes.
3 days ago
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
NEWS
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
The man was initially convinced that there was a gold nugget inside the rock but he just couldn't crack it.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
The question may not have been suggestive but fans read between the lines and interpreted it their way.
3 days ago
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
NEWS
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
Sajak acknowledged that his farewell was robbing the players of time and winning opportunities.
3 days ago
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
NEWS
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
The user finally decided to spend what he found on a camera and still had $500 left.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
The guest made it clear that he intended to hold on to the precious instrument for life.
4 days ago
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
NEWS
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
The priest could've won the game if he hadn't failed to guess answers based on Bible clues.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
The guest's children called it ugly but she held on to it as it made her feel at peace.
6 days ago
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
NEWS
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.
6 days ago
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
WALMART
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
Charli and her sister were called out for being out of touch with the everyday reality of workers.
6 days ago
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
NEWS
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
7 days ago