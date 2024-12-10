'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair who won treadmill gets a much better gift from Jimmy Kimmel

Danielle Perez had gone viral after talking about the awkward moment on "The Price is Right" on social media.

"The Price is Right" is one of the most iconic game shows in American TV history for a reason, as it is known for making dreams come true, gaffes, which can be hilarious as well as awkward, and bizarre prizes including live elephants. However, very few of those moments are nearly as awkward as the time when a wheelchair-bound contestant received a treadmill as a prize on the show. When stand-up comedian, Danielle Perez, who lost both her legs in an accident appeared on the show, her winning moment went viral across the globe landing her an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The fellow comedian and TV host swooped in to save the day by offering Perez something more special and accessible to her.

Screenshots showing Danielle Perez and the treadmill that she won on the show (Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Facebook)

Worst Prize Ever?

Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Perez achieved viral fame after becoming the woman in the wheelchair who won a treadmill on "The Price is Right." After getting her 'come on down' moment, Perez made her way to the stage where she was welcomed by the host, Drew Carey.

Screenshot showing Danielle Perez and Drew Carey on 'The Price Is Right' (Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Facebook)

Perez was then offered two prizes, a sauna and a treadmill. While the selection of prizes was random, it was far from ideal for Perez. Despite this, she kept a positive attitude and later laughed about the incident in her social media post. After going viral, she was invited by Kimmel on his late-night show to talk about her experience.

when you win a treadmill on national TV, but you have no feet @DrewFromTV @PriceIsRight pic.twitter.com/NlqTG1HJPT — Danielle Perez she/her (@DivaDelux) May 5, 2015

When asked to share what was going through her mind, Perez said that she didn't think of the prize much as she was completely focused on the cash and other prizes. "You just wanna win, you wanna win so bad," she said. Kimmel added that her prize had become "the world's most famous treadmill," and then asked her what she was going to do with it. "I guess I'll just do what everyone else does and just use it as a piece of furniture," Perez joked.

Screenshot showing Perez sharing her experience with Jimmy Kimmel (Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Jimmy Kimmel replaces 'The Price is Right' Contestant's awkward prize with a more thoughtful gift)

She further shared that she hasn't yet received the prizes as she had 90 days to pick them up after the episode was aired. Kimmel then asked if she was willing to reject the prizes or sell them. The contestant said while she wasn't planning to reject the prizes she initially thought of selling the treadmill but after it went viral, she intends to keep it. Kimmel then asked her about the sauna which she explained was just a closet with heat lamps. She said it was like an apparatus that is used to keep pet iguanas and chameleons warm. She mentioned that the outrage on the internet seemed crazy to her as she didn't mind winning the prize.

Screenshot showing Danielle Perez talking to Jimmy Kimmel (Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Facebook)

A Well-Deserved Upgrade

Since Perez aced the question on "The Price Is Right," Kimmel set up a little game to test her skills on his show. Bringing out a jar of peanut butter, he asked her to guess the price of the item. While Perez wasn't a fan of peanut butter, she made a guess that was close enough for her to win.

Screenshot showing Jimmy Kimmel asking Perez to guess the price of the peanut butter jar (Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Facebook)

However, Kimmel revealed that her prize was not the jar but a Royal Caribbean Cruise. The international cruise had "wheelchair-accessible entertainment, a wheelchair-accessible bionic bar, wheelchair-accessible fine dining, and even wheelchair-accessible pools & staterooms." Perez's jaw dropped to the floor after the prize was revealed.

She thanked Kimmel with a hug for the prize, and in the end, she got another gift she wouldn't use, a jar of peanut butter.