Excited 'Price is Right' contestant knocks Drew Carey off stage in one of the craziest TV moments

The incident did not bring down the woman's excitement as she kept jumping on stage.

It's natural to be excited about winning a big prize on TV game shows known for theatrics and dramatic celebration, but sometimes people go overboard and hurt themselves as well as others. Recently a man got too aggressive while celebrating his win on 'Price is Right.' In another bizarre reaction after winning, a 'Price is Right' contestant got carried away on one episode back in 2018 and almost knocked the host Drew Carey off the stage. Carey was literally floored after a very enthusiastic hug from the winner.

Thankfully the stage lights slowed his momentum and prevented him from rolling off the stage. The contestant quickly picked herself up and helped the host to get up. However, the incident didn't stop her from jumping constantly. "I'm so sorry," Sona told Carey, who laughed off the incident. "I'm fine, I'm fine," he assured her.

Contestant nearly knocks Drew off stage! THAT WAS CLOSE! #PriceIsRight @DrewFromTV pic.twitter.com/DraomGNdvb — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 24, 2018

The show's announcer George Gray went on to have some fun with Sona's enthusiasm and told her, "Sona, do not break the host or our set, and then I will say, 'How'd you like a brand new car?'" Many on X commented on the clip expressing different opinions. "Wow. Excitement is good but safety is another. One of the reasons Bob Barker retired. Could you imagine this happening at his age?" @TeresaHarp1129 wrote. Another user @Tanionhimself added, "I think Drew takes more contact from fans than anyone else. I've seen him get picked up, almost dropped, and now this crazy wrestling move. When will it end?". User @KimberliLarae expressed her concern and wrote, "Oh gosh I hope he did not hurt his back."

Drey Carey falls after contestant hugs him | (Image Source: X | The Price is Right)

Winning moments can sometimes be outright weird, to say the least. Another crazy winning moment occurred on the game show during the Showcase Showdown. In the segment, the opponents are challenged to bid as close to the showcase's value as possible. This time the showcase included a massage chair, a hot tub, and also a tropical getaway to Seychelles. After getting help from her mother in the audience, the contestant Alexandra guessed the retail price was $22,500. To her surprise, host Drew Carey revealed that the correct retail price was $22,664. As the crowd cheered, Alexandra stood there in disbelief and repeatedly asked Carey if she had won. Carey then revealed that Alexandra was a double showcase winner given that she had already got $250,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Her mother then rushed to the stage and embraced her daughter causing the pair to fall to the stage floor. Unfazed by the fall, the two continued hugging each other. "The win knocked them on the ground!" the show's social media post said on Instagram with a clip of the moment. Many took to the comment section to talk about the hilarious moment. "How cute!!! Her momma ran up and hugged her so hard that fell! Lol? Adorable !!!" @pumpkinkitty559 wrote. "Nothing like a Mother’s love and guidance!!! GO MOM!" @themoultonpo added. "Amazing and so happy for them both Also God bless the lady who didn’t win with her humble soul to show love and hug the young lady That’s Beautiful," @mackboss_mack expressed.