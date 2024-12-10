ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Excited 'Price is Right' contestant knocks Drew Carey off stage in one of the craziest TV moments

The incident did not bring down the woman's excitement as she kept jumping on stage.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots show host Drew Carey falling after a contestant hugged him and her helping him up| (Cover Image Source: CBS | The Price is Right)
Screenshots show host Drew Carey falling after a contestant hugged him and her helping him up| (Cover Image Source: CBS | The Price is Right)

It's natural to be excited about winning a big prize on TV game shows known for theatrics and dramatic celebration, but sometimes people go overboard and hurt themselves as well as others. Recently a man got too aggressive while celebrating his win on 'Price is Right.' In another bizarre reaction after winning, a 'Price is Right' contestant got carried away on one episode back in 2018 and almost knocked the host Drew Carey off the stage. Carey was literally floored after a very enthusiastic hug from the winner.

Thankfully the stage lights slowed his momentum and prevented him from rolling off the stage. The contestant quickly picked herself up and helped the host to get up. However, the incident didn't stop her from jumping constantly. "I'm so sorry," Sona told Carey, who laughed off the incident. "I'm fine, I'm fine," he assured her.

 

The show's announcer George Gray went on to have some fun with Sona's enthusiasm and told her, "Sona, do not break the host or our set, and then I will say, 'How'd you like a brand new car?'" Many on X commented on the clip expressing different opinions. "Wow. Excitement is good but safety is another. One of the reasons Bob Barker retired. Could you imagine this happening at his age?" @TeresaHarp1129 wrote. Another user @Tanionhimself added, "I think Drew takes more contact from fans than anyone else. I've seen him get picked up, almost dropped, and now this crazy wrestling move. When will it end?". User @KimberliLarae expressed her concern and wrote, "Oh gosh I hope he did not hurt his back."

Drey Carey fall after contestant hugs him | (Image Source: X | The Price is Right)
Drey Carey falls after contestant hugs him | (Image Source: X | The Price is Right)

Winning moments can sometimes be outright weird, to say the least. Another crazy winning moment occurred on the game show during the Showcase Showdown. In the segment, the opponents are challenged to bid as close to the showcase's value as possible. This time the showcase included a massage chair, a hot tub, and also a tropical getaway to Seychelles. After getting help from her mother in the audience, the contestant Alexandra guessed the retail price was $22,500. To her surprise, host Drew Carey revealed that the correct retail price was $22,664. As the crowd cheered, Alexandra stood there in disbelief and repeatedly asked Carey if she had won. Carey then revealed that Alexandra was a double showcase winner given that she had already got $250,000.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

Her mother then rushed to the stage and embraced her daughter causing the pair to fall to the stage floor. Unfazed by the fall, the two continued hugging each other. "The win knocked them on the ground!" the show's social media post said on Instagram with a clip of the moment. Many took to the comment section to talk about the hilarious moment. "How cute!!! Her momma ran up and hugged her so hard that fell! Lol? Adorable !!!" @pumpkinkitty559 wrote. "Nothing like a Mother’s love and guidance!!!  GO MOM!" @themoultonpo added. "Amazing and so happy for them both Also God bless the lady who didn’t win with her humble soul to show love and hug the young lady That’s Beautiful," @mackboss_mack expressed.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Struggling musician playing at local pub stunned when Post Malone stepped in and helped him buy a house
NEWS
Struggling musician playing at local pub stunned when Post Malone stepped in and helped him buy a house
The singer also got Malone's number but is only focusing on sharing his work with him for now.
20 minutes ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant knocks Drew Carey off stage in one of the craziest TV moments
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant knocks Drew Carey off stage in one of the craziest TV moments
The incident did not bring down the woman's excitement as she kept jumping on stage.
1 hour ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
The guest had no idea whose face was engraved on the top of the box and how much it cost.
21 hours ago
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
The young entrepreneur saw a common problem kids his age faced and came up with an invention.
22 hours ago
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
1 day ago
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
NEWS
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
The singer wanted to celebrate his journey by sending fans to the place linked to his early days.
1 day ago
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
NEWS
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
Wait till you hear the list of weird prizes that 'Price is Right' gave in the '50s.
1 day ago
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
COSTCO
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
The bottled water from the popular retailer has nanoplastic particles more than the firm's limits.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
NEWS
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
Most of the sharks had concerns about water pressure even though the product impressed them.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
The host wanted to be sure about the signature that added a lot of value to the doll and the cards.
2 days ago
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
NEWS
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
The incident took place on a busy Friday night and the staff failed to keep track of the group.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
Some users also told her to just sell the car back and take cash for it instead of just paying taxes.
3 days ago
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
NEWS
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
The man was initially convinced that there was a gold nugget inside the rock but he just couldn't crack it.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
The question may not have been suggestive but fans read between the lines and interpreted it their way.
4 days ago
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
NEWS
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
Sajak acknowledged that his farewell was robbing the players of time and winning opportunities.
4 days ago
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
NEWS
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
The user finally decided to spend what he found on a camera and still had $500 left.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
The guest made it clear that he intended to hold on to the precious instrument for life.
5 days ago
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
NEWS
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
The priest could've won the game if he hadn't failed to guess answers based on Bible clues.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
The guest's children called it ugly but she held on to it as it made her feel at peace.
6 days ago
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
NEWS
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.
6 days ago