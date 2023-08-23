A Closer Look at 'Mean Girls' Star Lacey Chabert's $4 Million Net Worth
|Name
|Lacey Chabert
|Net Worth
|$4 Million
|Salary
|$50,000 +
|Annual Income
|$0.5 Million
|Sources of Income
|Endorsements, Acting, Movies, TV shows, Voice Acting
|Gender
|Female
|Date of Birth
|Sep 30, 1982
|Age
|40 years old
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Actor, Voice Actor
What is Lacey Chabert’s net worth?
Also Read: The Sound of Wealth: Paul McCartney's $1.2 Billion Net Worth and Musical Legacy
Lacey Chabert, the renowned American film and voice actress, has amassed an estimated net worth of $4 million. Her impressive earnings can be attributed to her prolific career in the entertainment industry. Her cinematic journey began in 1997 with her debut in "Journey Beneath the Sea," while "Redux Riding Hood," "Babes in Toyland," and "Anastasia" swiftly propelled her into the limelight. Notably, her portrayal of Claudia Salinger in "Party of Five" (1994-2000) marked a significant shift.
View this post on Instagram
What are Lacey Chabert’s sources of income?
Chabert's television prominence further grew through appearances in various shows like "Aaahh!!! Real Monsters," "Gargoyles: The Goliath Chronicles," "The Wild Thornberrys," and "American Dragon: Jake Long." Her versatility extended to video games and recent TV work, such as "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango."
Also Read: 10 Rock Stars Whose Net Worths Are as Enormous as Their Talent
Additionally, her memorable performance as Gretchen Wieners in the iconic comedy "Mean Girls" further solidified her status in Hollywood. In a strategic move, Chabert has solidified her connection with the Hallmark Channel, signing an agreement that not only extends her acting credits but also enhances her influence as a key player in the industry.
Also Read: How Rich is Russian President Vladimir Putin?
Salary
Throughout her illustrious career, Lacey Chabert has commanded respectable salaries for her acting endeavors. Her roles in various television shows, movies, and voice acting projects have contributed significantly to her net worth. In a move that not only secures her position as a Hallmark Channel favorite but also elevates her influence in the industry, Lacey Chabert's acting roles undoubtedly contribute to her earnings, her producing role comes with an estimated salary surpassing $60,000.
Brand endorsements
Lacey Chabert, renowned for her versatile talents on screen, has extended her influence to the realm of fashion with a captivating collaboration. Teaming up with HSN, Chabert has curated an enchanting cozy apparel line that reflects her style and penchant for all things comforting.
Lacey Chabert’s assets
In terms of assets, Chabert and her longtime partner David Nehdar made a notable real estate investment in 2019. They acquired a home in the picturesque LA suburb of Tarzana for $1.9 million. This purchase reflects their commitment to quality living and real estate ventures.
Lacey Chabert’s net worth over the years
|2023
|$7.0 Million
|2021
|$6.0 Million
|2020
|$5.5 Million
|2019
|$5.0 Million
|2018
|$4.5 Million
Lacey Chabert’s Social Media following
|998K followers
|531K followers
|213.2K Followers
Early life
Lacey Nicole Chabert's journey to stardom began in Purvis, Mississippi, where she was born on September 30, 1982. With a rich heritage that includes Cajun, Italian, Irish, and English roots, Chabert's diverse background contributes to her unique appeal. Her early foray into acting saw her participating in school and local drama productions, hinting at the immense talent that would later captivate audiences worldwide.
Lacey Chabert's awards
Chabert's talent has been acknowledged through numerous accolades. Her nomination at the Young Artist Awards for "Best Young Actress Under Ten in a Television Movie" marked the beginning of a string of honors. Her performance in "Party of Five" earned her a Young Artist Award, and her involvement in various animated series, such as "The Wild Thornberrys" and "The Spectacular Spiderman," showcased her versatility and garnered admiration from both critics and fans alike.
FAQs
What is Lacey Chabert famous for?
She is best known for playing Claudia Salinger on the hit FOX network drama, "Party of Five" (1994-2000).
Who is Lacey Chabert's husband?
Lacey married her long-time partner David Nehdar in December 2013.
Did Lacey Chabert have a baby?
Lacey Chabert gave birth to a girl child (Julia) in 2016.
More from MARKETREALIST
Robert Pattinson's Hollywood Stardom Touches Monumental Heights With 'The Batman': His Net Worth, Career
Notorious Drug Lord Pablo Escobar and His Mind-Blowing Net Worth in Billions of Dollars