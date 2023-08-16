Name Bradley Cooper Net Worth $120 M Salary $20 M/film Annual Income $10 M Sources of Income Acting, Shows, Promotions, Brand Partnerships Gender Male DOB Jan 5, 1975 Age 48 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer

Netflix has just revealed the first official trailer for “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper’s second directorial effort where he also plays the acclaimed conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. The biographical romance will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023 and then release in select theaters in November. It will release on Netflix on Dec. 20. Bradley Cooper, an American actor, director, producer, and filmmaker, has an estimated net worth of $120 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Sources of income



Bradley Cooper began on TV in 1999 with a minor role in "Sex and the City." His film debut was the 2001 comedy "Wet Hot American Summer," and he reprised it in the 2015 prequel. Cooper played Will Tippin in "Alias" (2001–06) and rose in films through "Wedding Crashers" (2005). He took the lead in the 2005 Fox series "Kitchen Confidential," based on Anthony Bourdain's memoir.

Salary and movie deals

Bradley Cooper is a top-paid Hollywood actor. He can earn up to $20 million per movie and sometimes takes smaller payments upfront for a share of profits. From June 2018 to June 2019, he made $60 million, ranking among the world's highest-paid actors. Notably, he didn't take a salary for directing "A Star Is Born," which earned $434 million globally, and also earned from "Avengers: Endgame" for his role as Rocket.

Image Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"The Hangover" earnings

"The Hangover" had relatively unknown actors like Ed, Bradley, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha along with Cooper when it was approved. The studio almost canceled due to concerns about star power but director Todd Phillips believed in them. He gave up $6.5 million of his salary for a share of profits, reminding the studio the actors earned less than $1 million combined. The first film made $470 million in theaters and $75 million on DVDs, a top R-rated comedy. Surprisingly, no sequel commitments meant higher salaries and shares for the group. The sequel earned nearly $600 million, giving Phillips $70 million and the four actors $30 million each. Overall, Phillips made $150 million from three movies and the four main actors earned $40 million.

Image Source: Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images

Real estate ventures

In 2004, Cooper bought a home in Venice, California, for $1.199 million. He sold it in 2023 for $3.13 million, after listing it for $2.4 million. He also owns a Pacific Palisades home bought in 2021 for $4.8 million and another acquired in 2009 for $4.7 million. In 2018, Cooper purchased a Greenwich Village townhouse in NYC for $13.5 million. It boasts six bedrooms, and four and a half bathrooms, and spans 4,000 square feet across five floors.

Earnings by year

Net Worth in 2023 $120 million Net Worth in 2022 $120 million Net Worth in 2021 $110 million Net Worth in 2020 $100 million Net Worth in 2019 $100 million



Personal Life

Bradley Cooper got engaged and married Jennifer Esposito in October 2006. However, they divorced in November after Esposito filed for divorce in May 2007. Starting in April 2015, he began a relationship with model Irina Shayk, resulting in the birth of their daughter in 2017. Sadly, they ended their relationship in June 2019.

Bradley Cooper has been sober since 2004. In 2009, he lost his father due to lung cancer, which led him to actively support cancer advocacy and research groups. He's also a devoted fan of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooper has been nominated for nine Oscars, six Golden Globe Awards, three Grammys, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Tony, among others. He won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow" and a BAFTA Award for Best Film Music, both shared with Lady Gaga.

