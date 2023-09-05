What Is Vince Vaughn's Net Worth?

Name Vince Vaughn Netwoth $70 Million Salary $15-$20 Million per movie at his peak Sources of Income Acting, producing, screenwriting, endorsements, and comedy Gender Male DOB Mar 28, 1970 Age 53 Nationality American Profession Actor, screenwriter, comedian, and producer

American actor, screenwriter, comedian and producer Vince Vaughn has amassed a staggering net worth of $70 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Known for his unconventional charm and towering presence, Vaughn's journey to fame and fortune has been nothing short of remarkable. Vaughn's career took off after his breakout role in the 1996 hit film "Swingers," written by his friend and co-star, Jon Favreau. His 2009 film "Couples Retreat" is currently the second-most watched film on Netflix US, per Bolavip US.

Vince Vaughn, Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

Vince Vaughn's wealth primarily derives from his multifaceted career in the entertainment industry. His diverse sources of income include acting, screenwriting, producing, and comedy. Vaughn's unique comedic style and versatility have earned him a substantial income throughout his career.

At the peak of his acting career, Vaughn was among the highest-paid actors globally, commanding impressive salaries of $15 to $20 million per movie. Some of his notable high-earning projects include "Fred Claus" in 2007 for which he earned $20 million and "The Dilemma" in 2011, which made him $17 million.

Vince Vaughn at the 75th Venice Film Festival. Getty Images | Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Vince Vaughn has made substantial real estate investments, including a 7,300-square-foot Manhattan Beach home purchased for $6.5 million in 2014. Additionally, Vaughn acquired a 12,000-square-foot Chicago penthouse previously owned by Hugh Hefner, which he later sold in separate properties for a total of $12.6 million.

Vince Vaughn's personal life has seen its share of highs and lows. He dated his "The Break-Up" co-star Jennifer Aniston from 2005 to late 2006, a high-profile relationship that garnered significant media attention. During this time, Vaughn found himself embroiled in a legal battle, suing several publications, including the New York Post, The Sun, and the Daily Mirror, for falsely claiming he cheated on Aniston with a "mystery blonde."

In a more positive turn of events, Vaughn married realtor Kyla Weber on January 2, 2010. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lochlyn on December 18, 2010, and their son, Vernon, on August 7, 2013, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

Actor Vince Vaughn attends the Academy Nicholl Fellowships In Screenwriting Awards. Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

However, Vince Vaughn has faced some legal troubles as well. In June 2018, he was arrested for DUI and resisting arrest after failing a sobriety test at a police checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California. He ultimately pleaded no contest and was convicted of reckless driving, receiving a sentence of three years probation and an order to complete an alcohol abuse program. Vaughn had a prior arrest in April 2001, when he got involved in a brawl outside the Firebelly Lounge in Wilmington, North Carolina, along with screenwriter Scott Rosenberg and co-star Steve Buscemi. In the altercation, Buscemi was stabbed, and Vaughn, Rosenberg, and the instigators were arrested.

Vaughn has enjoyed recognition and accolades. He, along with Owen Wilson, won an MTV Movie + TV Award for Best On-Screen Team and a People's Choice Award for Favorite On-Screen Match-Up for their roles in "Wedding Crashers" in 2006. Additionally, Vaughn received a ShoWest Convention Award for Comedy Star of the Year. "The Break-Up" earned him a People's Choice Award for Favorite Leading Man in 2007 and a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie – Chemistry, which he shared with Jennifer Aniston in 2006. His contributions to films like "The Internship" earned him a Teen Choice Award for Choice Activist in 2010 and a CinemaCon Award for Comedy Duo of the Year, shared with Owen Wilson, in 2013. Vaughn has also been nominated for various other awards, including the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, Golden Schmoes Awards, Gold Derby Awards, Saturn Awards, and the Australian Film Critics Association.

Is Vince Vaughn still actively working in the entertainment industry?

Yes, Vince Vaughn continues to work in the entertainment industry, and his recent projects include "Freaky" and TV show appearances.

What is Vince Vaughn's highest-earning movie to date?

While he has been part of several successful films, "Wedding Crashers" and "Dodgeball" stand out as some of his highest-grossing projects.