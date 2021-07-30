Why Share-Secured Loans Are a Good Option to Rebuild Credit

If you have bad credit or no credit at all and it’s preventing you from getting a loan from your bank, then a share-secured loan might be a good option for you.

Before getting a share-secured loan, it's important to understand what it is and how it can help rebuild your credit. Certain terms and conditions apply.

Since a share-secured loan poses less risk to your bank or credit union, there are fewer hoops to jump through to get the loan. You might not even have to have your credit checked.

To get a share-secured loan, you must deposit money in an interest-bearing savings account, money market account, or CD. Your financial institution uses that money to back your loan in the event you fail to make your payments.

With a share-secured loan, you use your own money as collateral to get a loan from your financial institution. This form of secured loan is similar to a secured credit card that provides a set credit limit equal to the cash deposit you make to the credit card company.

Your bank or credit union will also charge interest on the money you borrow from the share-secured loan. That interest rate is usually the interest your collateral account pays plus 1 percent–3 percent. For example, if you have your money in a CD that earns 0.50 percent, then the interest on your share-secured loan will be between 1.50 percent and 3.50 percent.

The terms and conditions can vary for share-secured loans depending on the lender. While some will let you borrow up to 100 percent of your collateral account, other lenders might only let you take a percentage of what’s deposited.

What are the benefits of getting a shared-secure loan?

You might be thinking, if I have money to put in a savings account, why don’t I just do that instead of getting a loan? The short answer—to rebuild your credit.

The biggest benefit of a shared-secured loan is that it can help bring up your credit score and rebuild your credit. Having bad credit can impact many aspects of your life. You will have to pay more in car insurance, have a harder time finding a rental property, and might not get a cell phone contract.

With bad credit, you’re also subject to higher interest rates, which makes it difficult to pay off existing debt because most of your payments go towards interest and not the balance on your account.

Although it might sound silly to have to put up your own money for a loan, doing so can help you save money in the long run when you rebuild your credit.