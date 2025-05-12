How a Clinton-Era Tax Law Still Helps Business Owners Legally Eliminate Taxes President Clinton's ESOP, or Employee Stock Ownership Plan, laid the groundwork for one of the most powerful tax strategies available to private business owners today. By Market Realist Team May 12 2025, Updated 7:02 p.m. ET Source: MEGA President Clinton & wife Hillary in1997

Back in 1997, a provision tucked inside the Taxpayer Relief Act, signed by President Bill Clinton, laid the groundwork for one of the most powerful—and underutilized—tax strategies available to private business owners today. While the act made headlines for broader tax cuts, one lesser-known clause quietly enabled a financial structure that’s still helping companies eliminate federal income taxes completely.

Article continues below advertisement

It all revolves around the ESOP , or Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What the Law Changed

The Clinton-era reform allowed S corporations to be owned by ESOPs. This change meant that if a company became 100% employee-owned through an ESOP and structured as an S corp, it could operate as a federally tax-exempt entity. Instead of profits being taxed, they flow into a tax-exempt trust owned by the company’s employees.

For business owners seeking to exit while preserving company culture and minimizing taxes, the model has become a powerful tool for succession planning.

Article continues below advertisement

Why It’s Still Relevant Today

In a business landscape where founders face high taxes and limited exit options, the ESOP model is being revisited with fresh eyes. Companies that adopt it gain: A legal way to avoid federal income tax on profits

Deferred or eliminated capital gains tax for the seller

Long-term wealth-building for employees

Preservation of the business’s mission and culture

Source: Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

It’s especially impactful in industries like manufacturing, construction, and cannabis, where traditional private equity exits may not align with founders’ goals or values.

Not Just a Tax Play — A Business Legacy Strategy

While the tax benefits are substantial, the ESOP structure also strengthens employee engagement, retention, and long-term planning. Workers gain a true stake in the business, often leading to greater productivity and lower turnover.

Article continues below advertisement

But executing an ESOP is no small feat. It requires legal structuring, financial modeling, and compliance expertise. That’s why many business owners turn to trusted resources like MBO Ventures , whose team of experts has helped guide hundreds of companies through this transformation.

Source: Unsplash+

A Strategy That’s More Modern Than Ever