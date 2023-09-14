Name Hillary Clinton Networth $120 Million Annual Income $10 Million + Salary $1 Million + Source of Income Politics DOB October 26, 1947 Age 75 Yrs Gender Female Professsion Politician Nationality American

American politician, author, former US Secretary of State, as well as First Lady, Hillary Clinton boasts of a $120 million net worth. She shares this impressive fortune with her husband Bill Clinton, who served as the 42nd President of the United States. Hillary Clinton has had an illustrious career with her fair share of controversy as a United States Senator and as the Secretary of State under President Barack Obama. In 2016, she made history as the first woman to be nominated for the US presidential race by the Democratic Party but lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump.

King Felipe VI of Spain meets Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton at Zarzuela Palace on May 31, 2023 in Madrid, Spain/ Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage

The Clintons faced major financial challenges after they left the White House before reviving their net worth with revenues from speaking engagements, book deals, consultation, and smart investments. Hillary Clinton's books, including "It Takes A Village," "Living History," "Hard Choices," and "What Happened," have proved particularly lucrative. Through these income streams, they were able to clear their debt caused by legal expenses and settlement payments related to lawsuits against Bill Clinton.

Hillary Clinton's salary

During her tenure as Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton earned an annual salary of $186,000. This made her one of the highest-paid government officials in the United States at the time, after the President, Vice President, and Secretary of the Treasury.

In recent years, Hillary Clinton has received noteworthy endorsements from organizations such as the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and the League of Conservation Voters.

Before entering the White House, Hillary Clinton was a partner at a law firm in Little Rock, Arkansas. She became the first woman to achieve full partnership at the prestigious Rose Law Firm in 1979. During her legal career. Clinton played a pivotal role in securing federal funds to expand medical facilities in impoverished parts of Arkansas.

Clinton's properties include a residence in Chappaqua, New York, and a vacation home in the Hamptons. Apart from real estate, she dabbled in cattle futures trading in 1978-1979, turning a $1,000 investment into nearly $100,000 in ten months. The Clintons also invested in the Whitewater Development Corporation real estate project with Jim and Susan McDougal, though it became entangled in controversy.

Earnings growth by year

Year Earnings 2021 $ 98 Million 2022 $118 Million 2023 $120 Million

Platform Followers Instagram 6.1 Million Twitter 31.3 Million Facebook 9.6 Million

Hillary Clinton's early life was marked by academic excellence, as she graduated in the top 5% of her high school class. She continued her educational pursuits at Wellesley College, majoring in political science. Afterward, she earned her law degree from Yale Law School in 1973. It was at Yale's student library in 1971 that Hillary met Bill Clinton, whom she married four years later and welcomed a daughter Chelsea.

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Vital Voices co-founder Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks during the "Audacious Action: 25 Years of Disrupting the Status Quo" panel discussion at the 2023 Vital Voices Festival at Vital Voice Headquarters on May 05, 2023 in Washington, DC/ Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Becoming the first former First Lady to run for and win a U.S. Senate seat, representing New York is among her career highlights. She also faced a turbulent time in her relationship with Bill Clinton, when he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

