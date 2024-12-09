ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’

It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
The expert and the guest sitting with the rare vase and discussing the story behind it (Cover image source: Facebook | Antiques Roadshow)
The expert and the guest sitting with the rare vase and discussing the story behind it (Cover image source: Facebook | Antiques Roadshow)

A Miami realtor was shocked to learn how much his glass vase was worth at the popular PBS Antiques Roadshow. The guest, who got the piece as a gift from a real estate client, was shocked to learn that the vase's value was more than the $48,000 condo he sold to the client. Expert appraiser Arlie Sulka revealed that the item was a Venini vase, made by renowned Italian artist and designer Fulvio Bianconi. 

Screenshots from the video | Facebook | PBS Antiques Roadshow
Screenshots from the video showing the vase (Image source: Facebook | PBS Antiques Roadshow)

The guest who brought in the blue-and-white striped vase told the expert that it was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo about 30 years ago. 

Screenshots from the video | Facebook | PBS Antiques Roadshow
Screenshots from the video showing the guest (Image source: Facebook | PBS Antiques Roadshow)

He said that the man had collected art glass and since he had a lot of pieces, he decided to give one away to the realtor. The guest then says that he thought it was made in Italy. The expert notes that he was right, and adds that it was designed by renowned artist and designer Fulvio Bianconi in the early 1950s. 

She explains that the vase was made by a master glass worker at the Venini workshops in Murano. She describes the vase as very elegant and very Italian.

Furthermore, the expert says that the vase's shape mimics the 'female form' as Bianconi was known to produce similar works. She then turns the vase around to show how from a different angle, it looked more like a woman's body. 

Screenshots from the video | Facebook | PBS Antiques Roadshow
The expert examining the vase (Image source: Facebook | PBS Antiques Roadshow)

She explains that the technique used to make the vase was called 'Zenferico' in which glass canes are fused together. In the close-up shot of the vase, the long strands of the glass canes in the "Retter" configuration are clearly visible. 

hh
Screenshots closely showing the vase (Image source: Facebook | PBS Antiques Roadshow)

Sulka then mentions that while vases with such configuration have appeared in marketplaces, so far none of the pieces found were paired with the Zenferico technique. Thus, she says it was harder for them to evaluate the price of the piece as they can't be found anywhere. 

Screenshots from the video | Facebook | PBS Antiques Roadshow
Screenshots of the expert (Image source: Facebook | PBS Antiques Roadshow)

She says after speaking to her colleagues, they concluded that in a retail venue, the vase could go for as much as $65,000. This was about $17,000 more than the price of the condo he had sold to the generous client and her father. The guest was knocked off his feet when he heard the vase's worth. He couldn't stop laughing out loud in joy.

 

The expert adds to the joy by saying that the market for such unique glass pieces has seen crazy jumps with some items fetching a quarter of a million dollars. 

While the vase was a viable find, it doesn't come close to the most valuable item that was discovered on the Antiques Roadshow. The 1914 Pocket Watch manufactured by Patek Phillipe in Geneva, remains the most valuable item of the show, estimated to be worth between $2 and $3 million today. 

 

The watch was handed down by the guest's great grandfather who owned the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Dispatch. It features a complex design that shows the moon's phase, normal time, and that of two other time zones as well.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
The guest had no idea whose face was engraved on the top of the box and how much it cost.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
The young entrepreneur saw a common problem kids his age faced and came up with an invention.
3 hours ago
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
7 hours ago
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
NEWS
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
The singer wanted to celebrate his journey by sending fans to the place linked to his early days.
8 hours ago
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
NEWS
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
Wait till you hear the list of weird prizes that 'Price is Right' gave in the '50s.
1 day ago
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
COSTCO
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
The bottled water from the popular retailer has nanoplastic particles more than the firm's limits.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
NEWS
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
Most of the sharks had concerns about water pressure even though the product impressed them.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
The host wanted to be sure about the signature that added a lot of value to the doll and the cards.
2 days ago
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
NEWS
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
The incident took place on a busy Friday night and the staff failed to keep track of the group.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
Some users also told her to just sell the car back and take cash for it instead of just paying taxes.
3 days ago
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
NEWS
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
The man was initially convinced that there was a gold nugget inside the rock but he just couldn't crack it.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
The question may not have been suggestive but fans read between the lines and interpreted it their way.
3 days ago
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
NEWS
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
Sajak acknowledged that his farewell was robbing the players of time and winning opportunities.
3 days ago
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
NEWS
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
The user finally decided to spend what he found on a camera and still had $500 left.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
The guest made it clear that he intended to hold on to the precious instrument for life.
4 days ago
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
NEWS
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
The priest could've won the game if he hadn't failed to guess answers based on Bible clues.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
The guest's children called it ugly but she held on to it as it made her feel at peace.
6 days ago
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
NEWS
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.
6 days ago
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
WALMART
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
Charli and her sister were called out for being out of touch with the everyday reality of workers.
6 days ago
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
NEWS
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
7 days ago