Say "Thank You" to Your Healthcare Heroes — Top 10 Nurse's Day Deals Nurses deserve more recognition than they receive, and today restaurants and retailers are honoring them with exclusive Nurse's Day deals. By Kate Zuritsky May 12 2023, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

As we close out Nurse's Week 2023, we want to send out a huge "thank you" to all the amazing nurses out there who work hard every day to ensure our health and safety. Nurses are always there when we need them the most, and they show great kindness, patience, and bravery as they take care of those who are sick or hurt — and the world will never forget the sacrifices they made during the pandemic.

On Nurse's Day, we want to show our gratitude for all the things they do for us and the community by listing some of our favorite discounts and freebies. These healthcare heroes deserve to be in the spotlight today and every day and should be celebrated with exclusive deals. We scoured the internet to find our favorite Nurse's Day deals — and FYI some of these deals run all year long too.

Asics

Since nurses are on their feet all day long, Asics offers a year-round 40% off discount for nurses. You must verify your eligibility through SheerID, and once you're approved, you'll get a one-time discount code to be applied to a regular-priced item.

Chipotle

Healthcare workers have until 11:59 p.m. PT on May 12, 2023, to take advantage of Chipotle's 2,000 Burrito Care Package giveaway that can feed 50 people. Each Burrito Care Package contains 50 free entree vouchers (approximate retail value is $576.50) that expire on Dec. 31, 2023. Only one entry per healthcare hero and Chipotle will reach out to winners beginning May 19, 2023.

Crocs

Nurses who can verify their eligibility through SheerID will receive 25% off on any full-priced item at Crocs.com for the month of May. Additionally, healthcare workers who try on a pair of Crocs in-store can get $10 off any purchase of $75 or more.

Dunkin'

Nurses run on Dunkin too and that's why they're offering healthcare employees a free iced coffee or medium hot coffee at the drive thru or inside at participating locations on May 6, 2023. Don't forget that all Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free cup of coffee every Monday in May with purchase.

Green Chef

To show their appreciation, Green Chef is offering 65% off your first Green Chef box, plus free shipping and 15% off any additional boxes for the next year. Must be able to verify employment through ID.me.

Insomnia Cookies

Now through May 13, all nurses who make a $5 in-store purchase and mention this deal will get a free 6-pack of Classic Cookies. Just show the cashier your work ID, pay stub, or any other official proof of employment.

Lululemon

Lululemon offers an everyday 15% off discount for nurses and other medical professionals. Simply verify your eligibility and you'll get your exclusive discount.

Outback Steakhouse

Every day is nurse's day at Outback Steakhouse! The steak chain offers a 10% Heroes Discount every day for healthcare workers, as well active and former military members, police, firefighters, and first responders. Just show a valid medical, state or federal service ID.

Purple Mattress

Nurses, doctors, and other healthcare professionals can apply for a 10% off coupon through Purple's website.

Samsung