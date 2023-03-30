Home > Personal Finance Source: Unsplash/Sippakorn Yamkasikorn Best Gas Rewards Programs to Help You Save Money at the Pump Gas rewards programs can save consumers hundreds of dollars per year. Signing up for a free gas rewards program is a great option to help save money. By Kathryn Underwood Mar. 30 2023, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

If you're like most Americans, you've felt some pain at the pump over the past year or so. Gas prices increased not only in the U.S. but worldwide thanks to global tensions and inflation. Fortunately, you can save money on gas by using a gas rewards program to focus your fuel spending. Here's your guide to the top gas rewards programs.

While you may use a rewards credit card that's strong on gas-station rewards, another way to save money is to join a company-specific gas rewards program. These are typically free to join and benefit you the most if you primarily fill up at the same type of gas station.

Here's how gas rewards programs work.

In general, gas rewards programs exist to help drive customer loyalty to a brand of gasoline or gas station. By signing up, you can save a percentage on every gallon or earn points with every purchase. These benefit you the most if you go to the same gas station every week or if you pick one that's easily found nationwide for when you travel. Other perks may be offered too.

1. Exxon Mobil Rewards+ is a great gas rewards program.

The Exxon Mobil Rewards+ program offers savings to those who often use Exxon or Mobil stations to fill up. Earn points on all purchases including fuel, convenience store items, and car washes. 100 points = $1 in savings

Earn 3 cents per gallon on points earned at the pump

Earn 2 cents per dollar spent on car washes or convenience store purchases

2. Shell Fuel Rewards is a good gas rewards program for variety of earning opportunities.

With Shell Fuel Rewards, you can save money on Shell fuel purchases, but there are other ways to earn rewards on purchases. The Silver Status Fuel member earns 3 cents per gallon, and at Gold level, you get 5 cents off per gallon.

Check out the other benefits: earn 10 cents off per gallon for every $50 spent at participating restaurants

earn 5 cents per gallon for every $50 in select online shopping

earn 10 cents per gallon for every $50 in live event tickets

earn 10 cents per gallon for every $50 spent on rental cars, plus up to 25 percent off base rates

3. Speedway customers can save with Speedy Rewards.

On select dates, Speedy Rewards members get extra deals like this $4.99 pizza.

Speedy Rewards lets members earn points on gas and other purchases at Speedway stations. You can redeem them for discounts on fuel as well as for digital or printed coupons for other items. You can customize your preferred perk monthly, and also use points to enter sweepstakes.

4. BPme Rewards saves members 5 cents per gallon.

Although BP's rewards program used to have a $100 monthly minimum fuel spend to qualify for the discount, it has been removed. Now, BPme Rewards members get 5 cents off every gallon instantly at the pump. Using the BPme app helps you access other discounts and organize receipts and rewards.

BP also has a Rewards Visa card that adds to your benefits as a Rewards member. For the first 60 days after opening the BP Rewards Visa, get 30 cents off per gallon at bp or Amoco stations and 30 cents off thereafter.

5. Consider Circle K Easy Rewards

Although Circle K says that it currently isn't accepting any new Circle K Easy Rewards members, it's a program to keep in mind for the future. According to Bankrate, members earned 10 points for every gallon bought, 20 points per dollar on convenience store purchases, and for every 2,000 points earned, you save $2 at the pump.

6. Pilot Flying J has a rewards program best for professional or RV drivers.

If you're a professional driver or perhaps an RV driver, consider Pilot Flying J Fuel Rewards. MyRewards Plus App works along with the rewards program. Earn up to 4 points per gallon after six fill-ups at a Pilot Flying J.

7. Don't forget about gas rewards credit cards.

Although not the same as a gas station rewards program, many people enjoy major savings by using a gas-specific rewards credit card. These typically give customers a percentage in cash back or discounts on fuel purchases. Some rotate their highest cash-back categories by month or quarter, while others have fixed rates.

The PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card is a great card with no annual fee. Get 5x the points on gas purchases at the pump and EV charging stations. Currently, it offers 15,000 bonus points after spending $1,500 in three months. The Citi Custom Cash Card is another such card, but categories rotate. If gas is your largest spending category in a given month, you get 5 percent cash back on gas purchases. Also, get a $200 bonus after spending $1,500 in the first six months after opening an account.

