Preeminent Personal Injury Attorney Russell Nicolet's Blueprint for Taking on Big Insurance Top personal injury attorney Russell Nicolet has made it his life's work to level the playing field for injured individuals by holding powerful corporations and insurers accountable. By Market Realist Team May 29 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Nicolet's inspiration for his life's work is to make a systemic impact by influencing how injury law is practiced regionally.

Background

Nicolet was also inspired by the chance to work with people who need help in difficult situations and then be able to help them in a viable way. He overcame significant obstacles, including being the first in his family to attend law school. He admits he didn't know how to make it work; he just went for it until it worked.

Nicolet overcame these obstacles by continuously working to become more knowledgeable and better at providing positive outcomes for clients. To prove himself as a new attorney, he spent much time in the Washington County law library to ensure that he effectively handled cases for clients.

What Sets Nicolet Apart

As an up-and-coming attorney, Nicolet soaked up as much as he could from the attorneys he came across, even those opposing him. This was easier when Nicolet was in litigation, but his opportunities to learn from other attorneys grew smaller once he got into injury law.

This was when he realized he needed to expand his practice beyond Wisconsin and Minnesota, so he started apprenticing with some of the best injury law attorneys in the world by visiting other states to listen to them speak.

Growing Nicolet Law into a Thriving Firm

Nicolet's drive and passion for others led him to start his firm as a one-man army with the primary goal of helping others. Nicolet Law now employs dozens of employees across three states. The attorney's greatest pride is not an accolade on the wall; the excellent folks come into the office daily to fight for hard-working people and families in the Midwest who need their help the most.

Awards and Recognition

Nicolet's work ethic and humble approach to learning from the best in the industry have paid off with satisfied clients and recognition as an injury attorney. He has received numerous awards, including the Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers and Top 100 Trial Lawyers from the National Trial Lawyers Association. Nicolet has also been recognized as a SuperLawyer by SuperLawyers Magazine.

However, the cases Nicolet has won for others, including some of the largest amounts awarded in some counties, give him the greatest satisfaction. Today, he gets to pay it forward by mentoring other lawyers at his firm in obtaining outstanding settlements and verdicts, a journey that has come full circle.

Future Aspirations

Nicolet easily sees himself continuing to represent injured people in the Midwest and holding insurance companies and large companies accountable for injuries.