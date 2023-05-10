Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Getty Images Top Restaurants With Mother's Day Specials — Plan Ahead and Save Mother's Day is just around the corner. It's time to arrange a flower delivery and plan brunch at a restaurant with great Mother's Day specials. By Kate Zuritsky May 10 2023, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

Don’t forget Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away. If you haven’t made your Mother’s Day brunch or dinner reservations (try Resy or OpenTable), do it now because spaces are filling up fast. Whether you’re looking for a cozy farm-to-table restaurant, a champagne brunch, or afternoon tea or dinner at the newest hotspot, it’s a perfect excuse to celebrate your mom — or moms, if you’ve got a mother-in-law or stepmom too — and get dressed up.

But yikes, bottles of Prosecco and glasses of Rosé sure add up quickly! If you’re looking to entertain mom, but not at the expense of flowers, here are some restaurants with Mothers Day specials on May 14, 2023.

Source: Getty Images

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Mother's Day deals.

Whether you’ve already arranged a flower delivery, purchased a special piece of jewelry, or written out the perfect card, you should still treat your mom, or moms, to a special meal on Mother's Day. Here are 10 of the best Mother’s Day deals being offered by some of her favorite restaurants.

1. Bonefish Grill

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Bonefish Grill and give mom the gift of delicious fish and seafood. This popular chain is offering many different specials including a 7 oz. Wood-Grilled Filet with Scallop and Shrimp Scampi, an Old-Fashioned Cedar Plank Salmon, Rockefeller Butterfish, and drink and dessert specials available from Tuesday May 9 through Monday, May 22.

2. California Pizza Kitchen

CPK is bringing back their fan-favorite, heart-shaped pizza just in time for Mother’s Day. Plus, get an extra $10 back with every $50 gift card you buy for mom.

3. The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is opening early on Mother’s Day and they’re offering a special brunch and full dinner menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch menu includes options like Lobster Frittata, Smoked Salmon and Caviar, NY Strip and Eggs, and Center Cut Filet Mignon.

4. Carrabba's

From May 9 through May 14, when you take mom to Carrabba’s Italian Grill, she’ll enjoy lunch specials like the Johnny Trio that comes with a grilled sirloin and chicken, or Carrabba’s Italian Classics Trio that comes with chicken parmesan, lasagna, fettuccine alfredo, and a glass of wine. Other specials include Olive Oil Cake and a Passion Pear Spritz cocktail.

5. Cracker Barrel

This Mother’s Day, Cracker Barrel is celebrating with an All-Day Pancake Breakfast, Family Meal Basket, or Momma’s Pancake Breakfast Bundle, and she’ll also receive a free $10 Digital Bonus Gift Card.

6. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s is hosting a spectacular Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a choice of prix fixe, three-course brunch or she can also order from the full menu. Cost is $52 per person and $16 for children.

7. GrubHub

If you’d rather stay home, GrubHub is offering a $15 digital gift card for every $50 (or more) gift card for mom. Plus, if you have GrubHub+ through Amazon Prime, you’ll get 25 percent off orders of $20 or more with code MAMA25. Didn't know you had GrubHub+ through Amazon Prime? Well, now you do!

8. Jinya Ramen Bar

Take mom to Jinya Ramen Bar on Mother’s Day and she’ll get one free bowl of ramen noodles. What better way to celebrate Mother's Day than with her favorite ramen dish?

9. Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering family-sized meals with Family Bundles featuring dishes like a large pan of classic lasagna or a jumbo house salad and breadsticks. The large bundle can serve up to 12 people for $96.99.

10. Miller's Ale House