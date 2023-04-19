Which Fast Food Restaurants Have the Best Merchandise? Get Some Swag
There's nothing like showing your support for a business by wearing its name wherever you go. There's a lot of money to be made through merchandise in the food industry and Chick-fil-A is one of the many fast foods chains that offer merchandise collections for its consumers.
So you might be wondering what fast food restaurants sell branded merchandise. Here are some of the fast food chains that have sold merchandise to build brand excitement.
The number of fast food and other restaurants that have sold merchandise may surprise you. The products are often provided via limited-edition online shops, and once supplies sell out, the company may not make more. Some of the merch shops listed are no longer available, but those that are might be a fun way to bring your love of a restaurant to your everyday life.
1. Chick-fil-A has just dropped a new line of merchandise.
While you might have been hoping for t-shirts featuring cows saying the chicken restaurant's iconic "Eat More Chikin" phrase, Chick-fil-A's new line of merchandise takes a different approach. The company is highlighting its signature sauces with the new line of limited-edition apparel.
Check out the new line of exclusive Chick-fil-A merchandise at shop.chick-fil-a.com and you'll find a wide range of products that draw attention to specific types of sauces. The company is selling shoes, water bottles, shirts, tote bags, socks, hats, and keychains, all in colors representing different sauce flavors.
Items range in price from $6 (the Sauce Enamel Pin) to $80 (Dipped Kicks sneakers). You might also opt for a water bottle for $25, tote bag for $45, Sauce Drip Watch for $60, or socks for $14.
2. Taco Bell is another fast food restaurant that sells merchandise.
Fans can buy Taco Bell branded merchandise like blankets, pens, and onesies for adults. Taco Bell has an extensive merchandise collection including t-shirts that feature the chain's name and other slogans like "The Answer Is Always Taco Bell." Accessories include hats, pins and patches, and office supplies.
3. IHOP sells pancake-themed merchandise.
IHOP is another of the fast-food restaurants that sell merchandise, all with (unsurprisingly) a pancake theme. The IHOP merch shop includes pajama pants, Christmas sweaters, and t-shirts. Its accessories section includes pins, hats, tote bags, and socks.
4. Check out Little Caesars for their pizza-themed merchandise.
Little Caesars doesn't just sell inexpensive pizzas that are "Hot-N-Ready," it also sells merchandise featuring that very phrase. Pizza lovers can pick up accessories like scrunchies, jewelry, pizza pillows, and can koozies. Shirts and hats are also available on the Little Caesars merch website.
5. KFC sells themed merchandise as well.
The Kentucky Fried Chicken e-store features plenty of sporting goods with a nod to the chicken restaurant chain. A "Drumstick Stress Reliever" is only $2.20, while KFC polo shirts cost $38–$42.
6. Shop for McDonald's merchandise including tees, pins, and more.
McDonald's has an online merch shop with items like the $20 Shamrock Shake Tee, $15 stainless steel water bottle, and McDonaldland pins for $10.
7. Sonic sells merch in its Sonic Swag Shop.
In the Sonic Swag Shop, customers can select items like Tater Tot Earrings for $29.99, Ketchup or Mustard Pajama Jumpsuits for $45, or Sonic Slippers for $35.
8. Shop for brightly colored merchandise at the Dunkin' Shop.
Dunkin' sells a few merch items in pink, orange, and white, like Fuzzy Slippers for $33 and an Iced/Hot Coffee Reversible Plush for $20. Its 20-ounce Snow Gauge Tumbler is priced at $34. Other Dunkin' merch items are available as well.
9. Arby's even sells unique branded merchandise.
Arby's has a range of branded merchandise including "wild hat dice" and the "Beefy Aloha Swimsuit." T-shirts, sunglasses, socks, and the iconic Arby's 10-gallon hat are also in the online store.
10. Wendy's also sells themed items via Elk Promotions.
Wendy's has apparel for sale like onesies, tees, and pajamas, as well as Wendy's-branded accessories.