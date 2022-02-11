Chick-fil-A Is Private — Invest Through a Franchise or Merchandising

Currently, Chick-fil-A is still run by Cathy's family. They uphold his faith and the company is always closed on Sundays (Cathy was a devout Baptist). The company’s shares are divided among Cathy's sons. His sons, Dan and Bubba own and run the fast-food chain. Dan is the chairman and CEO of the chain while his younger brother Bubba is executive vice president. Several second and third-generation Cathy family members are carrying on his tradition.