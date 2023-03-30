Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Getty Images 10 Stores With the Best Employee Discounts So You Can Shop Where You Work If you're looking for a new job, so stores offer really good employee discounts. Here are 10 stores with best employee discounts to consider. By Anya Binx Mar. 30 2023, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

When looking for places to work, we often take into consideration the rate of pay, commute time, the flexibility of schedules, and the workplace culture. On occasion, there are perks included with certain jobs that are advertised in hopes of reeling in employees, particularly in retail.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Incentives such as employee discounts are used as a way to draw in a higher staff count. While it isn't uncommon for discounts to be offered, not all of them are extremely enticing. Here are 10 stores with the best employee discounts.

1. Best Buy

Best Buy has established itself as a leading retailer in electronics, mechanical houseware, and electronic repair. Their long catalog of goods has ranged from home theater builds to video gaming accessories, offering tech ware for all. The electronic and tech retailer offers a Best Buy Rewards Program for those who don't work at the store but want to save on their latest gadgets.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

At Best Buy, the employee discount is Best Buy is cost + 5 percent. This discount doesn't go into full effect until after 30 days of employment. Best Buy employees can claim this discount through their Employee Portal. The discount calculates the cost of what Best Buy paid for the item before adding 5 percent, instead of charging employees the full price for the item.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

2. Apple Store

Apple employees receive 10 percent off of all products and are eligible to receive 25 percent off iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro during their first day of employment.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Also, they can receive 10 percent off all products (excluding gift cards) on a year-round basis. Following every two years of employment, employees are gifted $500 to spend on Apple products. While there is no Apple Rewards Program for consumers, the Apple Card offers 3 percent cash back on all purchases.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

3. Bass Pro Shops

While boats, guns, and outdoorsy gear may not hold a place on everyone's shopping list, Bass Pro Shops' Outdoors Rewards Program and CLUB Special Pricing deals make frequenting the outdoor goods retailer all the more worthwhile.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Employees of Bass Pro Shops are privy to a generous amount of perks. They can score 45 percent off of merchandise, are given paid vacation time, and are granted up to at least $1,000 to put toward their health savings account.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

4. REI

REI may not be as popular when looking to appeal to the more outdoorsy crowd who may favor their competitors, but the REI Co-op Mastercard Rewards offers 5 percent back on net purchases.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

All employees can claim 50 percent off REI-branded products, 30 percent off any items vended in the store that aren't REI-branded, and 10 percent off sale items during ongoing promotions. They also can deduct 30 percent off of trips that are offered through the REI Adventures Program.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

5. Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters employees are given a 40 percent discount on regularly priced shoes, clothing, and other accessories when shopping online and in stores. They can also redeem 25 percent off regularly priced home apparel, and their discount extends towards savings on other Urban Outfitters brands such as Anthropologie, Free People, BHLDN, and Terrain. UO Rewards members earn 10 percent off purchases and are entered into monthly giveaways.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

6. Barnes & Noble

Source: Getty Images

Those who work for Barnes & Noble are given 40 percent off full-priced books, magazines, and other pieces of merchandise. Additionally, this discount can be applied to their purchases made at in-store cafes. Outside of reading materials and edible goods, music, movies, and toys are discounted at 20 percent and 30 percent, respectively. B&N Rewards Members earn a "stamp" per transaction. 10 "stamps" then can be turned into $5 rewards.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

7. Lululemon

Full-time Lululemon employees are entitled to 60 percent off, while part-timers who work 25 hours or less are granted 40 percent off items.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Lululemon Essential members are given access to rewards including early merchandise drops, credit on sale items, and exclusive Lululemon studio content.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

8. Sephora

Employees at individual Sephora stores receive 40 percent off Sephora Collection items and can take 20 percent off any non-Sephora brand that the store carries. JCPenney and Kohl's Sephora locations offer employees 30 percent off Sephora Collection items. Sephora rewards Beauty Insider members can earn one point per every dollar spent at Sephora both face-to-face or online.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

9. AT&T

AT&T employees are able to qualify for 50 percent off wireless products, and this discount can be extended to their internet use. They're able to claim free television services such as DirectTV for cable and select specialty channels including HBO or NFL Sunday Ticket for free. AT&T has an established rewards program and offers deals for new customers ready to make the switch.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

10. Disney Stores

Source: Walt Disney World Facebook

Retailers across Disney's parks and brands have offered their "cast members" (or employees) coveted perks. The countless retailers and storefronts throughout numerous Walt Disney Land attractions and standalone Disney Stores have given unique incentives — including free theme park admission, 20 percent off merchandise, and discounts on hotels. When staying at hotels, Disney retail employees can opt for discounts on select activities.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement