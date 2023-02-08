Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Big City Pizza Facebook Don't Miss Out on These National Pizza Day Deals By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 8 2023, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Who doesn't love an excuse to celebrate a day in honor of your favorite foods? You may have missed out on National Croissant Day this year, or National Popcorn Day, but there's always another fun food-themed holiday coming up. National Pizza Month was in October, and on Feb. 9 you'll find National Pizza Day deals.

If you're a pizza lover, check out these National Pizza Day deals.

Pizza is a well-loved food in the U.S., and there are plenty of restaurant chains offering great discounts and deals on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some are discounts you can sign up for anytime, and what better time than National Pizza Day?

Little Caesar's

Source: Little Caesars FB Little Caesar's Hot-N-Ready pizzas are usually just $5.55.

Little Caesar's pizza is fairly bargain-priced anyway, but there are also coupon deals you could use on National Pizza Day. A couple of their best deals are good until March 12, 2023: $14.99 for Slices-N-Stix and a 2-topping large pizza (code: FAMILYFAVE)

$15.99 for Slices-N-Stix Bacon or Jalapeno, Classic Pepperoni or Cheese Pizza, and 2-liter drink (code: STIXDEAL)

Marco's

Source: Marco's FB Marco's Pizza has several deals going on.

At Marco's Pizza, you can get unlimited medium 1-topping pizzas priced at $6.99 each. Use the code MED699. There's also 10 percent off e-gift cards through Feb. 14.

Papa Gino's

Source: Papa Gino's FB

If you aren't already a rewards member, the Papa Gino's Loyalty Program will give you a free small cheese pizza for signing up. You also get a free pizza on your birthday!

Pizza Inn

Source: Pizza Inn FB

Pizza Inn will give you a free medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert after signing up for rewards. Another special is a House Pan Pizza for $11.99.

Papa John's

Source: Papa Johns FB

Papa John's runs discounts all the time, so you can search online for the best deals in your area. Signing up for Papa Rewards will result in a $10 coupon after a number of purchases. Also, for a limited time, the new Crispy Parm Pizza is $12.99.

Pizza Hut

Source: Pizza Hut FB

Pizza Hut also has several popular pizza deals. New Pizza Hut Melts are $6.99 each. A Large Tastemaker with up to 3 toppings is $10.99. Or you can can the Big New Yorker with 6 extra-large slices for $13.99.

Pizza Ranch

Source: Pizza Ranch FB

Pizza Ranch offers all-you-can-eat pizza for $14.79 per person, though deals may vary by location.

Toppers

Source: FB

At Toppers Pizza, if you make a $10 purchase in the app, you get a free medium pizza. You must make the purchase between Feb. 9–14, and the pizza is added to your account on Feb. 15.

Sbarro

Source: Sbarro FB

Join the Sbarro Slice Society and get a free XL NY slice (with purchase of a beverage). Sbarro says you also get coupons and a surprise on your birthday.

Pieology

Source: Pieology FB

Pieology offers 10 percent off your first purchase when you sign up for rewards emails and text messages.

Papa Murphy's

Source: Papa Murphy's FB

Like many national chains, signing up for rewards with take-and-bake chain Papa Murphy's offers benefits. Earn points toward free pizza and a birthday reward of a free pizza worth up to $16. Plus, for Valentine's Day, get a heart-shaped pepperoni or cheese pizza for $11.

Hungry Howie's

Source: Hungry Howie's FB

With Hungry Howie's, you can earn free pizza by signing up for Howie Rewards. Other discounts vary by location.

Domino's

Source: Domino's FB

Domino's runs various coupon deals every day. You can currently get their carryout deal for $7.99 1-topping pizzas (or wings, or dips and twists). A Perfect Combo deal is $19.99.

California Pizza Kitchen

Source: California Pizza Kitchen FB