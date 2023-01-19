Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: AMC Facebook January 19 Is National Popcorn Day — Here Are the Best Deals By Kathryn Underwood Jan. 19 2023, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Did you know that Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day? It's a great day to celebrate one of America's favorite snack foods — popcorn. In honor of the date, several major movie theater chains as well as some online retailers are offering up sweet (or maybe salty) discounts. Here are the top National Popcorn Day deals.

National Popcorn Day is a great time to head to the movie theater. Some of the largest cinema chains are giving customers 50 percent off certain popcorn flavors and sizes. Or, if you prefer to order online, a few popcorn makers have discounts going on today and even for a few days past Jan. 19.

According to Popcorn.org, Americans eat about 14 billion quarts of popcorn per year. Saving money can help you enjoy more of this tasty treat, so check out the best deals below.

AMC Theaters are offering 50 percent off popcorn on Jan. 19.

AMC, the largest movie theater chain, is selling popcorn for 50 percent off (all sizes, at all U.S. locations). AMC's discount is automatic whether on a mobile order or at the counter. AMC Stubs loyalty members also get a free refill on a large popcorn that was already half-price.

You can get 50 percent off large popcorn at Cinemark.

Cinemark, another major theater chain, is also giving 50 percent off popcorn, but only the large size, regularly priced at $8. According to KrazyKouponLady, if you use Snacks in a Tap on this date, you're entered to win free popcorn and soda in-theater for all of 2023.

Another National Popcorn Day special: if you follow Cinemark on Instagram and mention three friends in the comments, you'll be entered to win a large popcorn (in the form of a $10 gift card).

Regal Cinemas is also giving a 50 percent discount.

On National Popcorn Day, if Regal Cinemas is your local theater, you can get 50 percent off any size popcorn. However, the discount doesn't apply to specialty popcorn flavors like Cheetos popcorn or caramel corn. You don't need to be a loyalty member to get the discount.

Garrett Popcorn has a discount for orders on National Popcorn Day.

Garrett Popcorn, the home of Chicago-style popcorn, is offering a 15 percent discount on all popcorn products (including flavors like Almond Caramel Crisp) in honor of National Popcorn Day. It's an automatic discount applied at checkout, and this deal runs through Jan. 26. Also, enter to win a family tin.

The Popcorn Factory has a National Popcorn Day deal for free shipping.

Go online to The Popcorn Factory website and get free shipping on your National Popcorn Day order (enter code "POPFS"). While not everything on the website is discounted for this day, plenty of gift boxes offer great deals: Exam Cram Survival Deluxe Gift Box: $18.99 (down from $36.99)

Make You Smile Deluxe Gift Box: $13.99 (down from $26.99)

Movie Night Action Gift Box: $18.99 (down from $22.99)

Popcornopolis has a promotion going on until Jan. 26.

Popcornopolis is currently offering one deal through Jan. 26: buy 40 mini cones of popcorn and receive 20 mini cones for free. This means the regular price of $104.98 for 60 cones is down to $69.99 (caramel, kettle, and cinnamon toast flavors). In addition, you get free shipping on orders of $75 and up with the code "NY23."

Check online or in-store for other popcorn deals at your favorite popcorn maker.